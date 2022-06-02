ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Payne Clarified The Comments He Made About Zayn Malik In His Interview With Logan Paul

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRUPz_0fyY2iYj00

Liam Payne says he didn't exactly mean what he said about Zayn Malik in a recent interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYprp_0fyY2iYj00
Christopher Polk / Getty

During an appearance on Logan Paul 's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Liam got candid about literally anything he could think of, including his former One Direction bandmates.

@impaulsiveshow / Via instagram.com

While chatting about Zayn, he kind of threw some shade after Logan brought up the singer's social media feud with his brother Jake .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Nswo_0fyY2iYj00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

In addition to saying there were "many reasons why" he disliked Zayn, Liam added that he couldn't "commend some of the things that he's done."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6gXF_0fyY2iYj00
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty

He even delved into Zayn's personal life, alluding to his relationship with his family — something that Zayn has always been very private about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrinL_0fyY2iYj00
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Even though Liam did say he was on Zayn's side and tried to offer him "help," fans obviously weren't happy to hear Liam drag his bandmate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrlLd_0fyY2iYj00
Francois G. Durand / Getty Images

And after enough backlash, Liam decided he needed to clarify his statements about Zayn, explaining that although he wouldn't normally comment on this sort of issue, "when its your family it’s hard to let it slide."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bthVg_0fyY2iYj00
Stefania D'alessandro / Getty Images

"They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to - but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have," Liam wrote on Twitter.

Guys - I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide. They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to - but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.

@LiamPayne 08:54 AM - 02 Jun 2022

He went on to say that although "there will always be things we disagree on," he will "always, always be on his side."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KMqip_0fyY2iYj00
Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

"That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever," Liam concluded.

I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.

@LiamPayne 08:54 AM - 02 Jun 2022

Meanwhile, Zayn has not offered any comments on the incident or his relationship with Liam.

You can listen to everything Liam had to say on Logan's podcast below.

