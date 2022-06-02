Liam Payne Clarified The Comments He Made About Zayn Malik In His Interview With Logan Paul

Related
Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
‘RHOA’ recap: Kenya Moore calls Drew Sidora’s business a ‘Ponzi scheme’
Kenya Moore slammed Drew Sidora’s weight loss program as a “Ponzi scheme” during Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Moore gathered for a casual night in New York City when they began laughing about Sidora working out and teaching others how to work out despite getting a “mommy makeover” herself. “That’s a fraud,” Whitfield, 52, told her co-stars, while adding in a confessional, “Bitch, you don’t even work out.” The ladies attempted to get into Sidora’s Drop it with Drew website, but after a few clicks, it appeared the website crashed. “Is it like a Ponzi scheme?”...
Sydney Sweeney Revives ’90s-Era Britney Spears in Glittery Micro Mini & Studded Platforms for MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022
Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney knows how to capture attention with her gorgeous looks and serious acting talent. It’s the reason she’s an it-actress of the moment, starring in countless popular shows and movies that just keep coming. It only makes sense that the 24-year-old star would absolutely steal the show on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet today in Los Angeles with some unapologetic smokeshow vibes, channeling a ’90s-era Britney Spears with her chosen look. For the event, the “White Lotus” and “Euphoria” star wore a baby pink short-sleeve micro crop top by...
Are 90 Day Fiancé’s Emily And Kobe Still Together After Dramatic F-Bomb In Season 9? Here’s The Latest
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 episode “Get Off Your High Horse.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 really hit the jackpot when it comes to couples struggling to make their way down the wedding aisle. It seems no one in the cast is having the easiest time with their respective relationships, and everyone seems challenged by figuring out plans for a life together in the U.S. (sometimes involving the pettiest of squabbles). Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise originally seemed like one of the more chill couples in the group, but after Kobe dropped an F-bomb that led to a big fight, I can understand if some viewers are curious to find out if they’re still together. Luckily, there's at least some information out there indicating what’s currently going on between the 90 Day stars.
