Baltimore County, MD

Sierra Club announces reelection endorsement for David Marks

By Staff Report
The Avenue News
 3 days ago

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks has garnered support from one of the nation’s largest environmental advocacy organizations.

The Sierra Club has announced its endorsement for Marks, a District 5 councilman, for reelection, his campaign announced on May 26.

“I am very happy to tell you that the Sierra Club has endorsed your candidacy for Baltimore county council in the 2022 election cycle,” wrote Marie LaPorte, political chair of the Greater Baltimore Group of the Sierra Club.

“We greatly appreciate your commitment and passion to protect the environment, and we look forward to a strong relationship.”

As the primary elections approach, Marks said he was honored by the endorsement.

“I am truly honored by this endorsement,” Marks said in response to receiving the endorsement. “I look forward to a terrific relationship with the Sierra Club as we move forward.”

