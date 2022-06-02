ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California primary: Where to vote in person or drop off your ballot

By Cindy Von Quednow, Nexstar Media Wire
It’s almost Election Day and registered voters have plenty of options when it comes to completing and returning their ballot.

Every registered voter in the state should have received a vote-by-mail ballot, but in-person voting is still an option.

Officials began mailing out ballots around May 9, and ballot drop boxes opened the following day.

If voting by mail, ballots must be returned or postmarked by Election Day, June 7, and received no later than seven days after June 7.

FOX 5 Election Guide

Voters had the option of dropping off completed ballots at any secure ballot drop box in their county as early as 29 days before Election Day.

Voters can also drop off their ballots at a participating vote center as early as 10 days before the election.

Additionally, early in-person and day-of voting options are available in all counties.

Ballot drop boxes

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office has a searchable list and map of the 400 drop boxes in the region.

Drop boxes are open 24/7, and the map allows you to search by address to find the closest drop box.

Here are drop box locations in Orange , Ventura , Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Vote centers

Registered voters can vote in person at any vote center in their county.

“Safe and accessible in-person voting” became available on May 28. Vote centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 28 through June 6, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Click here to find your nearest L.A. County vote center.

The Los Angeles Times has a searchable map showing vote centers and ballot drop off locations in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

Questions?

For any additional voting questions about voting in L.A. County, visit lavote.gov , email votarymail@rrcc.lacounty.gov or call 800-815-2666 and select option 2.

Visit the Secretary of State’s website for more information about voting in California.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

