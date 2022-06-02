ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits California’s Bay Area

By Ethan Freedman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbWVj_0fyX1FGQ00

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck California’s Bay Area on Thursday in the early hours of the morning.

There were no immediate reports of damage, according to the San Francisco Chronicle .

The quake struck near Bay Point, about 30 miles (50km) east of San Francisco around 5am.

The seismic activity registered at about 11 miles (18km) deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Light to weak shaking was felt around the Bay Area.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit, which runs public transport in the region, were carrying out inspections for track damage and warned commuters of potential delays.

Noticeable shaking was reported to USGS around the northern Californian cities of San Jose, Santa Rosa and Sacramento.

There was no risk of a tsunami, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported.

USGS noted that magnitude 4 earthquakes are usually felt indoors, but rarely cause significant damage.

Earthquakes are in many parts of California, including the Bay Area, since it sits along a major fault zone between the Pacific and North American plates.

Along the boundary of the San Andreas fault, the plates slide past each other in opposite directions – a type of plate boundary that commonly leads to earthquakes.

Comments / 5

Related
tittlepress.com

San Francisco Earthquake: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bay Area

According to the USGS, the San Francisco Bay Area was shaken awake early Thursday by a magnitude 4.1 earthquake stated in the Geological Survey. The quake struck at 5:07 am, according to the USGS. The event was concentrated several miles northwest of Bay Point, California, around 21 miles northeast of Berkeley, and 30 miles northeast of downtown San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA.com

These California cities are warming fastest

Things are heating up in California – and not just because it’s almost summer. The state – like the rest of the world – has been getting warmer and warmer every year. But the impact of that warming isn’t the same in every city. On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
City
San Andreas, CA
CBS News

San Francisco Bay Area jolted by earthquake; no damage reported

SAN FRANCISCO — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake gave the San Francisco Bay area an early morning wake-up call Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 4:07 a.m. quake struck several miles northwest of Bay Point at a depth of 12.2 miles (19.7 kilometers). A 1.9 magnitude aftershock quickly followed, according to CBS San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

[Opinion] California is No Longer the Hot Place to Live

In the past, California has been the place to live. With beautiful weather, huge jobs markets, beaches and mountains, and a wealth of culture, who wouldn't want to live there. Over the last couple of years, many factors have contributed to people leaving the state in droves. Since 2016, prices of houses of soared. Yet, rising mortgage rates and current inflation have kept people from moving in the last few years and encouraged others to leave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Californian#The Us Geological Survey#Usgs#North American
CBS San Francisco

4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Pittsburg area residents awake

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rumbled under the shores of Suisun Bay near Discovery Bay early Thursday jolting residents awake from Sacramento to Santa Cruz.According to the US Geological Survey, the temblor struck at 5:07 a.m. about 6 miles northwest of Discovery Bay. A 1.9 magnitude aftershock quickly followed.The quake was strongly felt throughout the East and North Bay. More than 1,000 residents immediately told the USGS they felt the temblor from Santa Cruz to Sacramento.As a standard precaution, BART slowed trains to examine its tracks for any damage. Elsewhere, no other immediate damage was being reported."An...
PITTSBURG, CA
californiaglobe.com

CDC Announces Indoor Mask Mandate Recommendations for 13 Calif. Counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that 13 counties in California, roughly one-quarter of the state, have reached ‘High’ levels of COVID-19 and are recommended a return of indoor masking in those counties. All 13 counties are located in Northern California, including the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
timesnewsexpress.com

CDC Recommends Mask Mandates For Nearly One-Quarter Of California Counties As Summer Covid Surge Builds

Under current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, 13 of California’s 58 counties moved today into “high” levels of Covid and are supposed to require masks in indoor public spaces. They include some of the state’s most populous counties, like Santa Clara and Sacramento as well as some of its smallest, like Del Norte and San Benito.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

681K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy