Douglas County spokeswoman Melissa Elges-Blosser has been named the county’s chief of staff, effective June 11. “Melissa has some great skills, established relationships, and a strong commitment to Douglas County,” said County Manager Patrick Cates. “I’m excited to see her take this next step in her career. In this new role, I look forward to her continued good work for the benefit of the county and our community.”

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO