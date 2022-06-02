ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedesboro, NJ

Local Dance Company Captures Major Awards in Back to Back Competitions

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassMORE DANCE studio, of Swedesboro, NJ, was awarded the ADCC Studio of Excellence Award at their first regional competition of the year, Breakout, in Somerset, NJ. This award is given to the studio who exemplifies excellence both on and off the stage. Dancers are: Emily Aitken, Sofia Araujo, Mackenzie...

