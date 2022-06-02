ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Jurgen Klopp 'Keen' To Sign Christian Pulisic | USA And Chelsea Star Set For Summer Transfer

By Matt Thielen
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xNhS_0fyWVvVc00

Liverpool have once again been linked with a transfer move for Chelsea star Christian Pulisic after Jurgen Klopp made his interest known to the transfer board.

With the season over and the off-season underway, Liverpool transfer rumours have begun.

While most stories have been centered around Sadio Mane's impending departure do Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich , the Reds have also been linked with a host of replacements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vN9I2_0fyWVvVc00

IMAGO / Newspix

Several names have been tossed about including Harry Kane, Darwin Nunez , and Lautaro Martinez.

All of those names are new targets for the Reds but the latest link is one that has continued to pop up in every transfer window since Jurgen Klopp's arrival.

Liverpool 'Keen' On Signing Christian Pulisic

IMAGO / Icon SMI

According to the Daily Star , Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing Christian Pulisic from Chelsea this summer.

The American superstar has become unsettled at the London club and has been linked with a summer move.

Pulisic's father, Mark Pulisic, touched on the topic on Twitter in a now-deleted post earlier in the year.

"The sad thing is he loves the club, teammates, and London... puts his heart and soul into being a pro. Onwards and upwards my boy... big six months ahead.."

Christian Pulisic is a familiar name for Liverpool fans not only because they face him a minimum of two times per year, but also because he is consistently linked with a move to Anfield.

This is because Klopp and Pulisic's time at Dortmund overlapped for a year in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqeIT_0fyWVvVc00

IMAGO / DeFodi

It may have only been for a single season but Klopp was able to see the American in first-team training on several occasions.

To this day, Pulisic says that he is 'indebted' to Klopp for his behind-the-scenes help in getting the Dortmund transfer over the line.

The 23-year-old amassed eight goals and five assists in 38 total appearances for Chelsea in their 21/22 campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9AHN_0fyWVvVc00

Christian Pulisic

Age: 23

Club: Chelsea

Position: Right Winger

Appearances this season : 38

Goals this season: 8

Assists this season: 5

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024

Market value: £40.50million

IMAGO / Focus Images

With Premier League experience and history with Jurgen Klopp, Pulisic could very well be Liverpool's Sadio Mane replacement.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Ajax lodge formal bid for Steven Bergwijn, talks ongoing

Most of our summer transfer window coverage thus far has focused on incoming players, and that makes sense considering how unusually busy Tottenham Hotspur have been even before the window has opened. But this summer is also likely going to feature a large number of outgoings as well as incomings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Mark Pulisic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bayern Munich#Reds#The Daily Star#American#Anfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy