Maren Morris Honors The Highwomen On TikTok And Releases Acoustic Version Of “Circles Around This Town”

Dreezy has always been a hard grafter with formidable potential. Arriving to the mic with authoritative braggadocio, vivid lyricism, and playful puns, her serrated raps and effortless wit reflected her earlier years studying poetry. Whether it’s her oft-celebrated feature on Hitmaka’s “Thot Box” remix, the reflexive “Spar,” or her razor-sharp loosie “Beatbox Bday Freestyle,” her true-to-form technicalities as a lyricist have granted her access to writing sessions with J. Cole and Kanye West. Still, it hasn’t all come easy, and she’s faced obstacles cultivating those moments of buzz into a holistic breakthrough. “Body,” Dreezy’s 2016 duet with Jeremih and her first song to reach the Hot 100, showcased her singing—elevating her profile while sidelining her rap talent. She’s attempted to rectify that in recent years, but with an inconsistent release schedule and few standalone moments, she never quite found her stride in the mainstream.
