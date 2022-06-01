Faraday Future Selects Cerence to Provide Natural, Human-Like Voice for its In-Car Assistant in the New FF 91 EV

Faraday Future has selected Cerence’s AI-powered text-to-speech (TTS) technology to enable natural, human-like communication for the in-car assistant in its FF 91 ultra-luxury electric vehicle, set to start production in Q3 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES & BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, has selected Cerence’s AI-powered text-to-speech (TTS) technology to enable natural, human-like communication for the in-car assistant in its FF 91 ultra-luxury electric vehicle, set to start production in Q3 2022. FF will also leverage Cerence Speech Signal Enhancement (SSE), a suite of AI-based sound processing technologies that remove noise from microphone inputs, to enable clear communication between drivers and the FF 91.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006077/en/

Faraday Future has selected Cerence’s AI-powered text-to-speech (TTS) technology to enable natural, human-like communication for the in-car assistant in its FF 91 ultra-luxury electric vehicle, set to start production in Q3 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

To create natural, comfortable interaction between drivers and the FF 91, FF will leverage the most innovative TTS technology from Cerence. Cerence TTS brings a human-like quality to the in-car assistant, creating a truly conversational experience in which the car listens, understands and responds to drivers using natural speech. With Cerence TTS, the FF 91’s voice assistant delivers information and responds to prompts – ranging from news and weather to point-of-interest details, navigation, parking, and fuel – in an expressive style that brings a more personal tone to the in-car experience.

“Voice interaction is central to the in-car experience in the FF 91, as we aim to make interacting with the car and the world outside as efficient and effective as possible,” said Hong Rao, vice president IAI, Faraday Future. “By leveraging text-to-speech and audio processing technologies from Cerence, the leader in voice technology for the car, we’re maximizing each interaction with efficiency, comfort, and reliability. We believe the future of human-vehicle interaction is moving towards a voice-first experience, and we’re thrilled to have Cerence as part of our global supplier network to help with our communication enhancing technology.”

In addition, Cerence SSE will integrate with FF’s voice recognition and natural language understanding engines with crystal-clear input from drivers and passengers. Cerence SSE combines advanced statistical signal processing algorithms with the latest machine learning technologies to provide superior performance with moderate CPU consumption. It is a comprehensive, hardware- and operating system-agnostic suite of sound processing technologies that significantly improve communication and recognition in noisy environments like in a moving car. By removing noise, echo and interference from a driver’s speech, Cerence SSE enables delivery of higher quality communication with the FF 91’s in-car assistant, improving driver safety, comfort, and productivity.

“Faraday Future is a true innovator, and the upcoming start-of-production of the FF 91 marks a major milestone in the next generation of electric vehicles,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “We’re proud to be a part of the FF 91 with Cerence Text-to-Speech and Speech Signal Enhancement, two solutions that provide a high level of quality and comfort when communicating with the car, enabling drivers to maximize their safety and productivity while on the road.”

The flagship FF 91 was designed in the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, engineered in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, and China, and is being produced in the Hanford, Calif. manufacturing plant. The FF 91’s “Global DNA” reflects the talent at FF and across the globe, with support from top-tier suppliers from countries such as Italy, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, China, Belgium, Switzerland and more.

For more information about Faraday Future and the FF 91, visit www.ff.com. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About Faraday Future

Faraday Future is a class-defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

Faraday Future Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and include (among others) statements regarding the expected timing of the launch of FF 91 and FF 81 vehicles and anticipated production capacity of the Company’s Hanford, California facility. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with the listing requirements of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) and to continue to be listed on Nasdaq; the outcome of the SEC investigation relating to the matters that were the subject of the Special Committee investigation; the implementation of the Special Committee’s actions and related internal review by the Company; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; potential litigation involving the Company; the result of future financing efforts and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cerence Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release regarding Cerence’s future performance, results and financial condition, expected growth, opportunities, business and market trends, and innovation, and our management’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends” or “estimates” or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Although we believe forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results or performance of the company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including but not limited to: impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our and our customers’ businesses; the highly competitive and rapidly changing market in which we operate; adverse conditions in the automotive industry, the related supply chain, or the global economy more generally; the impact of the war in Ukraine on our and our customers’ businesses; our ability to control and successfully manage our expenses and cash position; our strategy to increase cloud offerings; escalating pricing pressures from our customers; our failure to win, renew or implement service contracts; the loss of business from any of our largest customers; effects of customer defaults; our inability to successfully introduce new products, applications and services; the inability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; disruptions arising from transitions in management personnel; cybersecurity and data privacy incidents; fluctuating currency rates; and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006077/en/

Kate Hickman| Cerence | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email:kate.hickman@cerence.comTim Gilman | Faraday Future | Tel: 424-523-2830 | Email:tim.gilman@ff.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AFTERMARKET AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE SOFTWARE HARDWARE DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.

PUB: 06/01/2022 12:54 PM/DISC: 06/01/2022 12:55 PM