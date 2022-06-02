Gardnerville man arrested on multiple child porn charges
By Geoff Dornan
Nevada Appeal
4 days ago
Daniel Phillips, 61, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges of possessing child pornography. He was arrested after returning a television to Costco when a store employee found a thumb drive in the TV that contained sexually explicit images of children between the ages of 3...
Road Report as of Thursday. The following applies to June 6-12: Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. Center Drive between Snyder Avenue and Clear Creek Avenue will be closed, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for roadway reconstruction. Detour route, Clear Creek Avenue and Snyder Avenue.
Forty-two employees who have worked a collective 853 years with the Carson City School District will retire this year. The retirees were recognized at the school board meeting Tuesday, May 24. “There have been some familiar faces here for a long time, and they all have provided meaningful and dedicated...
In the First Judicial Court of the State of Nevada. Notice is hereby given that Pete Bowers has filed in this Court a VERIFIED PETITION FOR FULL ADMINISTRATION AND FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION; AND PETITION FOR FULL ADMINISTRATION UNDER INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION OF ESTATES ACT a hearing has been set for the 11th day of July 2022 at 8:30 a.m. in the Courthouse of the above-entitled Court. All persons interested are notified to appear and show cause why the Petition should not be granted.
To Aleida Gutierrez Palma and Jeffrey Randall of Reno, Adelina Maria Randall, born May 20, 2022, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces. To Allyson and Scott McRae of Washoe Valley, Peyton Rose McRae, born May 20, 2022, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces. To Genesis and Joel Hightower of Carson...
Eaglemark Savings Bank, a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Financial Services, presented a check in the amount of $10,000 to CASA of Carson City through its Community Reinvestment Act program. Court Appointed Special Advocates provides quality court-appointed advocacy for abused and neglected children in child welfare cases, through a network of community...
Early voting continues at the Carson City Community Center through June 10th. Park Rangers and parking attendants will be on site to direct parking. Approximately 100 parking spaces on the east side of the building will be designated for voters, as well as the convenience of a ballot drop box for mail in ballots.
Walley’s Hot Springs: The hotel at the Springs is crowded with invalids and wonder seekers. The roads are good the whole way, and the table set well by Walley. Princely: Captain John Kelly was married to Miss Katie, daughter of A.F. Mackay. The captain, a mining man, presented his bride with a $50,000 U.S. Bond after the knot was tied. That’s a princely way of doing things, if one can.
From their Senior Sunrise in September 2021 to their Senior Sunset June 1, the Class of 2022 has reached the end of their Carson City School District journey. Senior Sunset took place on Carson High’s front lawn from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and students enjoyed a taco truck, a bounce house, and one another’s company. Senior CHS news anchors Jaylan Chapman and Mario Morgan also delivered their final announcement this week, and CHS Yearbook Adviser and teacher Cynthia Mills said, “We received our yearbooks ahead of schedule this week, and I wanted to give a shout-out to our amazing teachers at CHS.” Mills also added even more when she said “Thank you so much to all our teachers who put up with us pulling your kids for interviews and asking them to check our pages for accuracy, thank you Patricia Ababio for hosting the cover contest in your graphic arts classes, thank you Angila Golik for your winter divider pic, it is amazing, thank you Alyssa Smith-Akerley for helping me knock out some Spring sports pages and helping with distribution, thank you teachers for identifying your teams and clubs so fast when we delivered those pics, thank you Phil Brady for your support with advertising in Senator Square, thank you Rheyanna McCoy for all your mad skills, thanks CHS office staff, custodians, and deans for all your hard work and awesome communication, thanks to my hubby Steve Mills for always supporting me, you rocked our celebratory dinner tonight, thank you to all my editors, but only one is on Facebook and we all know who she is, thank you to Elias Palumbo for the cover design, Bryce Alvarado one of my senior photographers, Megan McGibbon my senior historian, Scout Bourgeois my senior editor and designer, and thank you Devanie Woodward my senior photographer and editor; you all worked so hard to make the book successful.
The Carson City Schools Foundation is asking community donors to help “Sponsor a Student” for the Jump Start College program. From now through July 31, the foundation is looking for community sponsorships to help pay for student’s cost of textbooks and materials for the upcoming school year.
Carson High School senior Jennifer Acosta has witnessed firsthand the good that comes from the Holiday With a Hero program. “My first experience with this program was in the second grade,” said the soon-to-be graduate who plans to attend Truckee Meadows Community College. “The firefighter I was given (to assist in Christmas shopping) impacted my young mind with his generosity of paying the remaining balance after going $15 over budget. He changed the way I view life ever since then. Every Christmas, I donate toys to those in need or cover the extra charge on those who need it.”
Carson High School’s student body president Angelica Germain-Sanchez, 18, stakes her claim that the Class of 2022 was one of the best. “It was fun, it was intense and it was surreal,” she says of having to go to school during a pandemic. “But the fact that most of us made it shows how well we came together.”
Lacy J. Dalton, a Virginia City resident, will perform July 7 at Dangberg Ranch in Minden; at Robert Hawkins Amphitheater in Reno on July 9; at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City on July 24; and at the Cowboy Expo in Fallon on Sept. 9. Dalton continues to celebrate...
The Carson City Symphony’s 2022 annual pops party concert will be held on Sunday, June 12 at 6 p.m. at the Capital Amphitheater, in the park between the Capitol and Legislature buildings. The Carson City Symphony, led by David Bugli, will be joined on the program by the Carson...
