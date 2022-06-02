Dell Rapids Wins Class B State Baseball Championship

(Beaver Creek, MN) -- Interstate 90 is reduced to one lane each direction for construction from Beaver Creek to the South Dakota border in far southwest Minnesota. Eastbound on and off ramps at Highway 23 will also be closed. This first phase is expected to last until early August, at which point traffic both directions will be switched to the eastbound lanes. MN-DOT officials expect the project to be finished by November. They say timing of some ramp closures will be adjusted to not conflict with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.

