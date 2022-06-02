ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell Rapids, SD

Dell Rapids Wins Class B State Baseball Championship

By Jeff Thurn
 3 days ago
The Dell Rapids Quarriers are South Dakota champions once again after they took home the State B baseball title on...

