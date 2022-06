DULUTH, MN – The Willmar Stingers finished their first game of the series versus The Duluth Huskies scoreless 6-0. The Huskies executed an excellent game plan on the mound and basepaths to earn their second win of the season. Duluth starter Isaac Cychosz pitched seven scoreless innings, only giving up three hits and two walks. The Huskies were also able to steal six bases.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO