EDMONTON -- It should have been one of the great celebrations of J.T. Compher's NHL career. Had he actually witnessed the puck cross the goal line, it likely would have been. Instead, the Colorado Avalanche forward had no idea that his snap shot had snuck through the legs of Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith with 7:18 remaining in the third period for what would prove to be the winning goal in a 4-2 victory at Rogers Place on Saturday.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO