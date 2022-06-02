ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida 4-H takes steps to secure future of 4-H camps

University of Florida
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 4-H summer camp season on the horizon, the statewide youth development program is advancing several new initiatives to support long-term sustainability of 4-H camps in Florida. “4-H camping has been around for almost 100 years in Florida and has helped hundreds of thousands of youth, if not more,...

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu

blackchronicle.com

Florida sheriff retires after moving outside of county

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff launched his retirement amid criticism that he moved outdoors the Jacksonville area no matter a county structure requiring that he keep there. In a press launch, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams talked about Thursday that he did not want to handle a courtroom...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
momcollective.com

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks. I’m sure you’ve seen the headline by now. You can use your public library card to get into a Florida State Park. But you should know, the headline alone is a bit misleading. You cannot just show up at a park with a library card and expect to get in. Let me explain how you can use your library card to get into Florida State Parks this summer!
FLORIDA STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Head to Pensacola for a summer getaway

Discover Pensacola where you can enjoy historic downtown sites, incredible food, museums and world class beaches, aka “Nashville beaches.” Pensacola is surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico, and to the north by Santa Rosa Sound and Pensacola Bay, and to the east and west by the Gulf Islands National Seashore.
PENSACOLA, FL
University of Florida

From Danger to Risk: An Update on Florida Tree Law

When Chapter 2019-155 passed in the Florida legislature in 2019, shockwaves throttled through the circles of Florida’s tree care professionals. Local government laws often afforded trees certain protections (i.e., typically requiring permits for the removal of trees above certain sizes), but now these local laws and ordinances could be bypassed so long as certified arborists or landscape architects were consulted and deemed trees as a source of “danger.” What started as an attempt to allow property owners more discretion unfortunately devolved into legal disputes centered on semantics. As cases started to crop-up, much emphasis was placed on the word “danger.” Danger is a word loaded with ambiguity – as we often pass-through life encountering day-to-day activities that are actually quite dangerous in the right context of circumstances (e.g., walking without falling, swallowing food without choking, and even just remembering to continually breathe, etc.) but are generally free of much danger. Another example, meteor impacts are extremely dangerous events, but the probability of being smote by a space rock while in the middle of yoga class is almost unmeasurably low. So, under these broad terms – how is any multi-ton mass of wood suspended above ground not anything but a potential source of danger? …or more bluntly, how is any tree not dangerous? This lack of clarity could then be exploited by property owners seeking to declare a tree a “danger” in order to have unwanted trees removed completely free of local oversight – under the old version of the law all that was required was an acquiescent arborist or landscape architect willing to declare a given tree a menacing “danger.”
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Tropical storm warnings dropped for Tampa Bay counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One brought heavy rains to much of South Florida Saturday morning as it moved across the state. The National Hurricane Center said that at 2 p.m., the system Potential Tropical Cyclone One had max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving northeast at 18 mph. […]
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
#Camping#Summer Camp#4 H#Uf Ifas Extension#Specialized
jacksoncountytimes.net

Legals – June 2, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: JESSICA CANDELARIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, description of property and the name in which it was assessed are as follows:. Certificate No. 1892 OF 2015. Parcel ID:. 02-2N-11-0086-0880-0320.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Niceville, FL

Florida has many hidden gems, one of which is the city of Niceville. The city is renowned for its outstanding public schools with some of the best academic and sports programs. People also praise it for the light traffic, alternative routes, and easy access to interstates and water activities. The...
NICEVILLE, FL
Miami New Times

What the Federal Delta-8 THC Ruling Means for Florida

There's big news on the cannabis front. A recent ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has reaffirmed that Delta-8 THC was indeed legalized nationwide by the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized hemp and other cannabis plants that contain extremely low concentrations of Delta-9 THC.
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

History Mystery: The Bible of Leonard and Martha Destin

The original Holy Bible of the family of Leonard and Martha (McCullom) Destin of Moreno Point Military Reservation (later known as East Pass, and today Destin, Florida) has been located and contains valuable family information. This Holy Bible is the subject of this month’s History Mystery. The Bible belonging...
DESTIN, FL
getthecoast.com

Contractor chosen for new Brooks Bridge

Invest 91L (now Potential Tropical Cyclone 1) will not significantly impact our area with wind and rain. However, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox, a swell associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One will approach the Alabama and western Florida Panhandle beaches Friday, persisting into at least Sunday morning.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Storm causes localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

Whereas Potential Tropical System One continues pushing by way of the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the outcomes. Sanibel Island observed fixed rainfall from the storm all by means of the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of fixed rainfall and winds did protect of us away from the seashore.
SANIBEL, FL

