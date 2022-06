This study investigated the effects of nobiletin on cardiorenal changes and the underlying mechanisms involved in two-kidney, one-clip (2K-1C) hypertension. 2K-1C rats were treated with nobiletin (15 or 30Â mg/kg/day) or losartan (10Â mg/kg/day) for 4Â weeks (n"‰="‰8/group). Nobiletin (30Â mg/kg) reduced high levels of blood pressure and circulating angiotensin II and angiotensin-converting enzyme activity in 2K-1C rats. Left ventricular (LV) dysfunction and remodelling in 2K-1C rats were alleviated in the nobiletin-treated group (P"‰<"‰0.05). Nobiletin reduced the upregulation of Ang II type I receptor (AT1R)/JAK (Janus kinase)/STAT (signal transducer and activator of transcription) protein expression in cardiac tissue of 2K-1C rats (P"‰<"‰0.05). The reduction in kidney function, and accumulation of renal fibrosis in 2K-1C rats were alleviated by nobiletin (P"‰<"‰0.05). Overexpression of AT1R and NADPH oxidase 4 (Nox4) protein in nonclipped kidney tissue was suppressed in the nobiletin-treated group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The elevations in oxidative stress parameters and the reductions in antioxidant enzymes were attenuated in 2K-1C rats treated with nobiletin (P"‰<"‰0.05). In summary, nobiletin had renin-angiotensin system inhibitory and antioxidant effects and attenuated LV dysfunction and remodelling via restoration of the AT1R/JAK/STAT pathway. Nobiletin also resolved renal damage that was related to modulation of the AT1R/Nox4 cascade in 2K-1C hypertension.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO