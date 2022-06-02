ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Preventing surgical problem nerve damage with glowing particles

By Oregon Health, Science University
ScienceBlog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA research collaboration including scientists from Oregon State University has developed a new technology to help surgeons know where a patient’s nerves are, lessening the chance of nerve damage. The technology is based on hydrogels, three-dimensional networks of polymers that absorb and retain large amounts of water, and...

scienceblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

Can Certain Foods Affect Your Thyroid?

Thyroid disease is a very common health problem. As many as 20 million people in America have some form of thyroid disease. It is especially common among women. There are safe and effective medical treatments for thyroid conditions, and your doctor can help you get the right medicine for your condition. Additionally, eating a healthy, balanced diet can be part of your overall plan for good health after a thyroid disease diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheConversationAU

I’m getting older, how can I prevent falls?

Falls are common. Each year one in every three people aged over 65 will fall. Around one in ten falls lead to serious injury. Most of us have a friend or relative who has experienced an injury from a fall and know what a life-changing event it can be. The most common serious injuries are fractures and brain injuries. Falls can also result in a loss of confidence, which can lead to restriction of activity and a lower quality of life. Many older people never regain their pre-fall level of function and might even struggle to keep living by themselves....
NETFLIX
ScienceBlog.com

Primates and non-primates differ in the architecture of their neurons

Researchers from the research group Developmental Neurobiology at Ruhr-Universität Bochum around Professor Petra Wahle, in collaboration with partners from Mannheim and Jülich, Germany, and Linz, Austria, and La Laguna, Spain, have shown that primates and non-primates differ in an important aspect of their architecture: the origin of the axon which is the process responsible for the transmission of electrical signals called action potentials. Results are published 20 April 2022 in the Journal eLife.
WILDLIFE
ScienceBlog.com

Poop transplants cost-effective for recurrent C difficile

Research recently published in Clinical Infectious Diseases from the University of Minnesota Medical School has found that Fecal Microbiota Transplantation, or FMT, is an optimal cost-effective treatment for first recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, or CDI or C-Diff. “The most effective therapies for CDI are also the cost effective therapies,” said...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Intuitive Surgical#Gland#Oregon State University#Osu#Intraoperative
ScienceBlog.com

Target protein for diabetes drug linked to reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Mechanisms associated with a particular diabetes drug can also help to protect against Alzheimer’s disease, a study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and published in Neurology reports. The results indicate that the drug’s target protein can be an interesting candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

The physics of gut and brain health

Since he was young, Chih-Wei Joshua Liu ’22 always knew he wanted to be a “physician-scientist,” pursuing research at the intersection of basic science and medicine. “Growing up, I wanted to do work that concretely helps people,” says Liu. “I also wanted to further our understanding of the universe. Physics describes how nature behaves. From equations, we can derive behavior. In biology and medicine, this behavior is extremely complex. I’ve always wondered how these sciences combine: If we can put nature’s beautiful complexity in the language of mathematics, then the world makes sense.”
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Immature Vapers

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that e-cigarettes have led to more than 1 million young people (14-17) in the US becoming daily tobacco users. An e-cigarette is a device that allows you to inhale nicotine in a vapour rather than smoke; they do not burn tobacco and do not produce tar or carbon monoxide, two of the most damaging elements in tobacco smoke. However, whilst using an e-cigarette (vaping) is less harmful than smoking, it’s still not safe, with most e-cigarettes containing nicotine, which is addictive and toxic to developing foetuses. Nicotine exposure can also harm adolescent and young adult brain development (which continues into the early to mid-20s), whilst e-cigarette aerosol can contain chemicals that are harmful to the lungs. Similarly, e-cigarette use is associated with the use of other tobacco products, including cigarettes. Despite the danger that they can pose (especially to young people), e-cigarettes have had few marketing restrictions in the United States, and in 2017, there was a 40% surge in e-cigarette sales, driven by flavoured products made by the American electronic cigarette company JUUL; leading the US surgeon general to declare an epidemic of youth vaping.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy