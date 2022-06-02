ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Now That "Stranger Things" Season 4 Is Out, I Want To Hear Your Most Unpopular Opinions About The Show

By Mary Colussi
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYQXe_0fyUoUTu00

After nearly three sad, demogorgon-less years, Stranger Things is back for its fourth season. As is tradition, it's time for us all to watch every episode in a suspiciously short amount of time (check) and take to the real-life Upside Down that is the internet to share our thoughts, feelings, and theories about whether Will's bowl cut will still be around next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443ibt_0fyUoUTu00

It totally will.

Netflix

And now that all the characters and heroic Kate Bush needle drops are fresh in your mind, I want to hear the BuzzFeed Community's most unpopular Stranger Things opinions.

Maybe you think the show should've stopped at Season 1 and lived on as a beloved miniseries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmFFv_0fyUoUTu00
Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Perhaps you actually love the widely panned Season 2 episode where Eleven reunites with her sister and fellow test subject (and gets a "bitchin'" makeover along the way).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlhfW_0fyUoUTu00
Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Or perish the thought — you believe that the Duffer Brothers should've stuck to their original plan of killing off both Steve and Eleven in the first season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLHzM_0fyUoUTu00

I'm trying to be open-minded, but c'mon, that would've been madness.

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Drop your unpopular takes in the comments below for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy