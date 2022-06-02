ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How radio host Kate Langbroek helped Sam Wood make over $70m - as he gifts her an expensive Gucci bag to thank her for turning him into a multimillionaire fitness entrepreneur

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Sam Wood has gifted Kate Langbroek a very expensive Gucci bag to thank her for helping him launch his 28 by Sam Wood fitness program.

The Melbourne-based personal trainer, 41, recently sold his program for a whopping $71million, six years after launching it.

In 2016, radio host Kate Langbroek signed up for his four week program challenge, and promoted it on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dEPJU_0fyUg4Zp00
How Kate Langbroek (pictured) helped Sam Wood make over $70million - as he gifted her an expensive Gucci bag to thank her

Kate was left stunned after receiving the parcel while hosting KIIS FM's 3PM Pick Up show.

'Never in my life has anyone given me a Gucci handbag,' the shocked radio host said.

She then called Sam, who explained: 'You've had my back since day one in a world were not everyone does.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAlPz_0fyUg4Zp00
Supportive: In 2016, radio host Kate Langbroek signed up for Sam Wood's (pictured) four week program challenge, promoting it on social media

The personal trainer and entrepreneur recently sold his fitness program for $71million to myDNA, which provides customers with personalised fitness and health plans based on an analysis of their DNA results.

Under the deal, Wood will become an investor in myDNA, holding a five per cent stake.

Since launching 28 by Sam Wood in 2016, the program has attracted more than 400,000 individual users and partnered up with the likes of Woolworths and Blackmores vitamins.

Thanks to the myDNA deal, Wood plans to 'supercharge growth [and] add incredible new tech features and personalisation' to the program and app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4feCBP_0fyUg4Zp00
'Never in my life has anyone given me a Gucci handbag,' the shocked radio host said

'I think that's why we've had the success that we've had, and myDNA, what they have that we find really attractive is that extra level of personalisation through genomics,' he told the Australian Financial Review.

Dennis Bastas, chairman of myDNA, told AFR that 28 by Sam Wood's custom-designed app and website was a big factor in the $71million deal.

'Sam's got a great following, and the platform itself is a beautiful user experience, which to be honest, from the myDNA perspective, the attractiveness in acquiring his business was all people that went along with it,' Bastas said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34umQ1_0fyUg4Zp00
Sold: The personal trainer and entrepreneur recently sold his fitness program for $71million to myDNA, which provides customers with personalised fitness and health plans based on an analysis of their DNA results

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final. The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer. But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Wood
Person
Kate Langbroek
Daily Mail

'I think they have a thing going on': Rod Stewart jokes about wife's crush on Prince Charles ahead of rocker's Jubilee performance

Rod Stewart has joked that his wife Penny Lancaster has a 'thing going on' with Prince Charles as the rocker detailed his wife's crush on the royal. During the bizarre BBC Breakfast interview the legendary rocker, 77, also said the Queen is like a sister to him, ahead of his performance at the Jubilee concert on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry's jokey manner masked 'inner anxiety' about his new status as a royal B-lister, claims body language expert, who says both brothers 'leaned on wives for emotional support' at St Paul's Cathedral

Prince Harry's 'inner anxiety' about his new lesser status in the royal family couldn't be masked by his jovial manner at St Paul's Cathedral today, a body language expert has claimed. The Duke of Sussex, 37, appeared in high spirits at the National Service of Thanksgiving, as he sat with...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former Bachelor stars Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne have 'a big career in radio' says ARN boss - as their Life Uncut podcast tops more than 1.7million downloads each month

They are arguably two of Australia's biggest podcasters. And now a top radio boss has suggested Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne will have a 'big career in radio'. It comes after the former reality stars took their podcast to the next level last year by signing a deal with the KIIS Network to take Life Uncut to commercial radio.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Radio Host#Kiis Fm#Mydna#Woolworths#Blackmores
Daily Mail

And they're off! Arrivals at Epsom sport pay tribute to the Queen with elaborate headgear and Union flag printed dresses - after news the monarch has pulled out and will watch horseracing on TV in Windsor

Glamorous racegoers paid tribute to the Queen today as they arrived at Epsom Downs racecourse in Surrey this morning. The monarch will not attend the Epsom Derby and is expected to watch the major sporting event on television from Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace confirmed last night. And it appeared the...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

‘Bloody cheek, I’m not ageing’: Simon Hattenstone interviews his 94-year-old mum, Marje

Mum is relaxing on her sofa. She does lots more of that these days – watching TV, reading, doing crosswords, being waited upon. Mind you, it has taken Marje till her mid-90s to get there. A couple of years ago, she felt guilty if she’d not gardened, cooked, emptied the bins, driven to the shops in her ancient Nissan Micra, and visited the “elderly” at the local care home by lunchtime. It took a bad leg break for all that to change.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Your BGT judges for 2033!' Amanda Holden shares a snap of daughter Hollie, 10, on the panel with Simon Cowell's son Eric and Alesha Dixon's daughter Azura, 8 ahead of finale

Amanda Holden shared an adorable snap of her daughter next to Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon's children at the Britain's Got Talent judges' table on Saturday. The presenter, 51, also posted some throwback photos showing Hollie, ten, along with Simon's eight-year-old Eric and Alesha's Azura, also eight - through the years.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Jason Donovan performs songs from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in rainbow costume at Party at the Palace for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Jason Donovan wowed the crowd when he donned the colourful Joseph technicolour dream coat while performing at Party at the Palace. The Australian actor, 54, looked every inch the polished performer as he belted out 'Any Dream Will do' for the Monarch's Jubilee celebrations. Jason looked resplendent in the jacket...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Yappy and glorious! First-ever Corgi Derby to honour the Queen's Platinum Jubilee sees ten of Her Majesty’s favourite breed race – and is won by puppy Georgie

Ten corgis went head-to-head at Musselburgh Racecourse today in a special contest to honour the Queen's favourite breed. The East Lothian track hosted a series of races through the weekend to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, along with a street party extravaganza today. The first ever 'Corgi Derby' saw an impressive...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

381K+
Followers
42K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy