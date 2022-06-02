How radio host Kate Langbroek helped Sam Wood make over $70m - as he gifts her an expensive Gucci bag to thank her for turning him into a multimillionaire fitness entrepreneur

Sam Wood has gifted Kate Langbroek a very expensive Gucci bag to thank her for helping him launch his 28 by Sam Wood fitness program.

The Melbourne-based personal trainer, 41, recently sold his program for a whopping $71million, six years after launching it.

In 2016, radio host Kate Langbroek signed up for his four week program challenge, and promoted it on social media.

Kate was left stunned after receiving the parcel while hosting KIIS FM's 3PM Pick Up show.

'Never in my life has anyone given me a Gucci handbag,' the shocked radio host said.

She then called Sam, who explained: 'You've had my back since day one in a world were not everyone does.'

The personal trainer and entrepreneur recently sold his fitness program for $71million to myDNA, which provides customers with personalised fitness and health plans based on an analysis of their DNA results.

Under the deal, Wood will become an investor in myDNA, holding a five per cent stake.

Since launching 28 by Sam Wood in 2016, the program has attracted more than 400,000 individual users and partnered up with the likes of Woolworths and Blackmores vitamins.

Thanks to the myDNA deal, Wood plans to 'supercharge growth [and] add incredible new tech features and personalisation' to the program and app.

'I think that's why we've had the success that we've had, and myDNA, what they have that we find really attractive is that extra level of personalisation through genomics,' he told the Australian Financial Review.

Dennis Bastas, chairman of myDNA, told AFR that 28 by Sam Wood's custom-designed app and website was a big factor in the $71million deal.

'Sam's got a great following, and the platform itself is a beautiful user experience, which to be honest, from the myDNA perspective, the attractiveness in acquiring his business was all people that went along with it,' Bastas said.