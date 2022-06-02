ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Salim Mehajer is branded a 'vexatious litigant' and banned from suing anyone ever again after TEN pointless lawsuits 'harassing' his enemies

By Ashlea Knickel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Disgraced failed developer Salim Mehajer has been banned from filing lawsuit in NSW after a judge branded him a 'vexatious litigant'.

Justice Geoff Lindsay imposed the indefinite ban in the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday after finding Mehajer was using the courts for harassment.

The last straw was former deputy mayor of Auburn's attempt to sue 17 business associates for $52 million while still in in jail for unrelated crimes.

Mehajer blamed the investors, including SC Lowy Primary Investments, for the failed Skypoint Towers project in Lidcombe, western Sydney, that bankrupted him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NkDjZ_0fyUbOFj00
Former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer (above) was banned from taking civil action in any NSW court on Thursday

He claimed their actions in 2016 meant he was unable to pay back creditor loans, which led to his bankruptcy declaration in 2018.

One of his various allegations was that the defendants caused him 'nervous shock'.

Mehajer - who was previously supported by high-power lawyers - represented himself on Thursday from Cooma jail where he is serving a non-parole period of two years and three months for perverting the course of justice.

He was previously jailed for 77 counts of electoral fraud.

Mehajer told the NSW Supreme Court that he should only be banned from taking further action against his current defendants and that any other ruling would be unfair, the ABC reported.

'It just restricts me entirely if I was to make any future application. It just creates a great burden on me,' he said.

'I think it's an aberration.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnIOs_0fyUbOFj00
Mehajer's ban comes after his attempt to sue 17 defendants for $52 million over the failed residential development of Skypoint Towers in Lidcombe (above)

However, Justice Lindsay was unmoved by his argument and proceeded to ban him from all future civil proceedings.

The defendants' lawyers also asked Mehajer to be permanently banned for re-visiting the Skypoint Towers lawsuit.

They pointed to his history of 10 other failed civil lawsuits, both related to Skypoint and otherwise, as evidence he was a vexatious litigant.

However, Justice Lindsay dismissed the request and instead announced the whole case was to be permanently shelved:

'The whole proceedings are to be stayed,' he said.

'It was my intention that the stay proposed... would really bring the proceedings to and end unless they are somehow reinvigorated.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gDZX_0fyUbOFj00
Justice Geoff Lindsay has labelled Mehajer (above) a 'vexatious litigant' - a person who takes legal action simply to harass someone

Mehajer's ban was foreshadowed by Justice Lindsay last Friday after publishing a lengthy judgement which outlined a series of recent cases in which Mehajer acted in a vexatious manner.

Justice Lindsay's ruling on Thursday means that Mehajer - or anyone representing him - will need to seek a court order before starting any new civil lawsuits.

Mehajer was used to be the sole shareholder of the Skypoint Towers project's former parent companies, but is no longer involved at all.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

‘Disturbing Circumstances’: Judge Skeptical of Alex Jones’ Bid to Fire His Lawyers — Again — as Sandy Hook Families Suspect Delay Tactic in Defamation Trial

A Connecticut judge has temporarily paused InfoWars host Alex Jones‘ attempt to remove his lawyers in a defamation case against him brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, ordering the right-wing radio jockey’s lawyers to stay on the case for at least a few more weeks.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Reason.com

Court Dismisses Defamation Lawsuit Over "Woman Accused of Defaming Dozens Online Is Arrested"

From Atas v. New York Times Co., decided Tuesday by Judge Laura Taylor Swain (S.D.N.Y.):. Plaintiff, [Nadire Atas,] who is a Canadian national residing in Ontario, Canada, brings this pro se action alleging that The New York Times … published two articles with false and defamatory information about her, which were then discussed on The Daily, a podcast produced by the Times….
LAW
OK! Magazine

Former Employees Of Johnny Depp Claim His Alleged Substance Abuse Made Him Difficult To Work With

Former employees of Johnny Depp made damning accusations against him in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. During the Thursday, May 19, court session, jurors in the case heard testimony from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's former talent agent and an ex business manager who both alleged his issues with drugs and alcohol became a problem when working with him. Depp's former talent agent of thirty years, Tracey Jacobs, stated in a pre-recored deposition that she was up front with the Dark Shadows actor about how showing up late consistently to sets and his behavior, including drug...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salim Mehajer
CNN

New York attorney general subpoenas Trump's longtime assistant for testimony

(CNN) — The New York attorney general's office has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump's longtime executive assistant for testimony as part of its civil investigation into the Trump Organization's finances. Lawyers for the attorney general's office said in a new court filing that Rhona Graff, who was Trump's executive...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Harassing#Nsw#The Nsw Supreme Court#Auburn#Cooma#Abc
OK! Magazine

Caught On Tape! The Most Shocking Pieces Of Audio Evidence Played During Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Court Battle: Photos

They have the receipts! As the defamation case Johnny Depp lodged against former wife Amber Heard rages on, the evidence shown in court has been nothing short of shocking. From name calling to allegations of assault, the ex-Hollywood couple have many of their tumultuous times recorded for the world to hear. Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation alleging she destroyed his career with false allegations of domestic violence after penning a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. Heard did not directly name Depp in the article...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

YFN Lucci's Attorneys File Emergency Bond Hearing After YSL Indictment

YFN Lucci's legal team is reportedly scheduling an emergency bond hearing after the rapper was mentioned in the massive YSL gang indictment that featured both Young Thug and Gunna. The indictment claims that two YSL associates contacted Thugger for permission to take Lucci's life. Back in March, Lucci revealed that...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer says ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make jurors an ‘accomplice’ to his abuse

Amber Heard’s attorney has told jurors that ruling in favour of Johnny Depp would make them an “accomplice” to his abuse and to his “campaign of global humiliation”, as the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation neared a dramatic close on Friday morning.Attorney Benjamin Rottenborn delivered closing statements to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, where he warned that Mr Depp’s argument that he was not abusive to Ms Heard sends a “message” to survivors of domestic abuse everywhere.“In trying to convince you that Mr Depp has carried his burden of proof in proving that he was never abusive to Amber on even...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

More Legal Woes? Crew Member Sues Johnny Depp For Allegedly Punching Him On Set

As Johnny Depp celebrates his recent defamation trial win against estranged ex-wife Amber Heard, a former crewmember who once worked with him on set is still waiting for his day in court. Gregg "Rocky" Brooks is suing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for allegedly punching him in the ribs in a physical altercation that occurred back in 2017.Brooks filed the lawsuit in the city of Los Angeles the following year, alleging Depp caused him "emotional distress" after hitting him twice. Now, the crewmember's attorney, Pat Harris, is hoping people will remember that Depp's recent legal win "has no relevance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Place
Sydney
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

Rittenhouse hires Sandmann lawyer, plans to file 10 defamation lawsuits

Kyle Rittenhouse has hired Todd McMurtry, the lawyer who represented Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann in his defamation lawsuits against NBC-Universal, CNN and the Washington Post. McMurtry said this week he expects Rittenhouse will have “at least 10” defamation lawsuits against prominent figures and companies – including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg – for their comments about the exonerated teen.
LAW
hotnewhiphop.com

YSL Associate Caught On Cell Phone In Jail Trying Get Evidence Destroyed: Report

There is an onslaught of information floating around about this YSL RICO indictment and it has been the main talking point in Hip Hop circles. Reporters have been firing off real-time details from courtroom hearings or press conferences, and that information often lands itself in Twitter threads before being flushed out in full articles. This week, Young Thug made an appearance in court and during that hearing, there were plenty of takeaways prior to the Rap mogul being denied bond.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Speaks out on Amber Heard Verdict

Johnny Depp's star lawyer Camille Vasquez has spoken out after a Virginia jury ruled in the Pirates of the Caribbean star's favor in Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against Amber Heard. Following a six-week-long trial, the jury on Wednesday awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, agreeing with his claims that he was defamed by her claims in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was the victim of domestic violence. Heard, meanwhile, was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Harvey Weinstein’s 23-Year Prison Sentence Upheld on Appeal

A New York appeals court on Thursday affirmed the conviction of Harvey Weinstein for rape and sexual assault, turning down his bid to overturn the decision based on arguments that the trial was stacked against him. In a unanimous decision, a five justice appellate panel of the New York Supreme Court backed the trial judge’s rulings that Weinstein claimed were procedurally improper and unfair.More from The Hollywood ReporterCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Harvey Weinstein Threatened to Replace Peter Jackson With Quentin Tarantino on 'Lord of the Rings'Appellate Judges Raise Doubts About Harvey Weinstein's Conviction “We reject defendant’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

381K+
Followers
42K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy