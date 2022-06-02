ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrell Mitchell sets his sights on a swift return to the NRL as he strives to win back his place in the NSW State of Origin team after returning from radical rehab training that turned him into 'a circus freak' in the US

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell wants to play for NSW in game two of the State of Origin series on June 26 following two weeks of radical rehab training in the US on his troublesome hamstring.

Mitchell, 24, flew to Los Angeles last month to work closely with renowned specialist Bill Knowles - and is now ready to return to Rabbitohs training.

The fullback is certain to be named for South Sydney ahead of their round 14 away clash with Gold Coast next Saturday, June 11 - and then wants to wear the NSW sky blue jumper in Perth.

'I'll get back to the team, train with them (Rabbitohs) and see how we go,' Mitchell told the Sydney Morning Herald after arriving home on Thursday morning.

'I can't wait to get back to the boys and start training. Obviously we've got the bye this weekend and Origin, so good luck to those fellas, but I'm keen to get back in a team environment.'

NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell flew to Los Angeles last month to work closely with renowned athletic specialist Bill Knowles (pictured) - and has targeted a return for NSW in game two of the Origin series on June 26
The fullback is certain to be named for South Sydney ahead of their NRL away clash versus Gold Coast next Saturday, June 11
Mitchell found the rehab work on his body a 'bit different' in LA, but still enormously beneficial

Knowles is a legendary figure when it comes to sports reconditioning and athletic development.

Previously he has worked closely with the likes of Tiger Woods, NFL legend Peyton Manning and baseballer Alex Rodriguez.

Mitchell said Knowles' record 'speaks for itself' and he felt the reconditioning work was a 'bit different' - but still enormously beneficial.

In one video he shared to his social media followers, Mitchell playfully described himself as a 'circus freak' after the Instagram clip showed him twirling hula hoops on a bar while balancing on a bosu ball.

Knowles’ expertise also doesn't come cheap.

Mitchell's fee for his fortnight in LA is believed to be around $10,000. But in good news for Rabbitohs fans, that money falls under medical expenses as opposed to the club's football department cap.

Either Kotoni Staggs or Jack Wighton will be in danger of being dropped to accommodate Mitchell for game two of the Origin series in Perth.

However, if Brad Fittler's men perform and win game one in Sydney, Mitchell may end up watching the action from the sideline.

