Brazil legend Pele calls on Vladimir Putin to end Russia's 'wicked' invasion of Ukraine and says 'there is no ideology that justifies burying the dreams of children' as war-torn nation takes another step towards the World Cup with win over Scotland

By Brendan O'boyle, Reuters
 4 days ago

Brazilian soccer legend Pele made a public plea on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his 'wicked' and 'unjustifiable' invasion of Ukraine, minutes before Ukraine's national team played in a World Cup qualifying game.

'Today, Ukraine tries to forget, at least for 90 minutes, the tragedy that still engulfs their country,' Pele wrote on Instagram.

'To compete for a place in the World Cup is already a difficult task - almost an impossible one now with so many lives at stake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YIr2_0fyUYfAL00
Pele has called on president Vladimir Putin to end Russia's 'wicked' invasion of Ukraine 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arDe9_0fyUYfAL00
Putin authorised the invasion of neighbouring Ukraine by his military back in February
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0pZP_0fyUYfAL00
The conflict has rumbled on for over three months now, causing death and devastation 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVjHj_0fyUYfAL00
After failing to take the capital Kyiv, Russian forces have dropped back to the east of Ukraine

'I want to use today's match as an opportunity to make a request: stop the invasion.

'There is absolutely no justification for this continued violence.

'This conflict is wicked, unjustifiable and brings nothing but pain, fear, terror and anguish. There's no reason for it to last any longer.

'Wars only exist to separate nations, and there's no ideology that justifies projectile missiles burying the dreams of children, ruining families and killing the innocent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQlTR_0fyUYfAL00
Brazilian legend Pele released his statement on Instagram as Ukraine took on Scotland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQzLI_0fyUYfAL00

'I've lived through eight decades, in which I've seen wars and have seen and heard the hate speech, promoting atrocities in the name of their nation's security by spineless leaders. We must stop this and evolve.

'A long time ago, I promised myself that I would always raise my voice for peace.

'The power to stop this conflict is in your hands. The same ones I shook in Moscow, at our last meeting in 2017.'

Pele and Putin last met in Moscow in 2017 during the Confederations Cup, a championship held before the World Cup. The Russian leader has named Pele as one of his favorite players.

'When we met in the past and exchanged smiles accompanied by a long handshake, I never thought one day we would be as divided as we are today,' added Pele, who served as Brazil's first minister of sports in the 1990s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljXQa_0fyUYfAL00
Pele met with Putin - and Diego Maradona - when the Confederations Cup came to Russia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eHDNu_0fyUYfAL00
Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 on Wednesday to move a step closer to the World Cup in Qatar

Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 on Wednesday to move one game away from qualifying for the World Cup.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the team for 'two hours of happiness, something we have become unaccustomed to.'

