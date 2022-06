The Boston Bruins have shared plenty of bad news with fans since they suffered a first-round playoff elimination at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes last month. Last week, the Bruins confirmed that star forward Brad Marchand is expected to be out for six months and, thus, will miss the start of the 2022-23 NHL season after he underwent hip arthroscopy and labral repair on both hips. Ahead of the first full weekend in June, Boston provided updates on three others.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO