Increasingly severe cognitive, behavioral, or motor symptoms due to the dysfunction and death of the brain's nerve cells are the hallmarks of the diseases that cause dementia. There is no cure and, therefore, patients with Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, or other dementias have a growing need for care as the disease progresses. With populations around the world aging, the number of people experiencing dementia is increasing and so the associated global costs following diagnosis is assumed to be tending towards $2 trillion, thus creating major societal challenges and economic pressure to provide high quality care.

