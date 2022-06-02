Thousands of Aussies to receive cash payments as part of $450million settlement over flood damage

Victims of the devastating Brisbane floods that destroyed countless homes and properties in 2011 will soon receive their share of a $450million settlement.

In November 2019, the NSW Supreme Court found flood engineers operating the Wivenhoe and Somerset Dams had been negligent.

It found Seqwater, the Queensland government and another state-owned dam operator SunWater exacerbated flooding by failing to operate the dams properly.

Entire neighbourhoods were submerged in the 2011 floods with powerful images from more than a decade ago showing water reaching the tops of peoples roofs (pictured)

Entire neighbourhoods were submerged in floodwaters, with powerful images from more than a decade ago showing water reaching the tops of people's roofs.

About 23,000 homes and businesses went under following huge water releases to make sure the dams did not fail.

Maurice Blackburn lawyer Rebecca Gilsenan told ABC Radio Brisbane that some of the 7,000 people involved in the class action had received an initial payment, in some cases, just a few thousand dollars.

'We are releasing partial payments now so people can get something,' she said.

'We've paid about 300 people so far and we are paying on a rolling basis — when people accept their loss assessment, we can pay them.'

Ms Gilsenan said it would take for all legal matters associated with the case to be completed before the $450million could be distributed in full.

Victims can expect to receive their entire compensation by late 2022, or early 2023.

The payout was divided amongst claimants after an assessment of their location in relation to the floods and the damage that was sustained to their homes.