Shoppers Say This Fenty Beauty ‘Gloss Bomb’ Cream Is ‘Perfect for Summer’

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Smile and say, “Fenty!” Rihanna ’s mega-successful beauty brand just keeps giving and giving, having become irreplaceable in the makeup (and skincare!) world since its launch in 2017. Yes, it’s less than five years old — and yet we can’t imagine our vanity without it. The Gloss Bomb products , especially, hold a special place in our hearts!

Fenty Beauty has multiple variations of the ever-popular Gloss Bomb, but right now, we’re all about the lip cream version , especially for summer. It’s creamy, dreamy and offers the best of all lip products in one or two swipes!

Get the Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream for just $21 at Fenty Beauty!

If you’re looking for shine, you’d typically reach for a gloss, while if you’re looking for pigment, you’d typically reach for a lipstick. You have to layer if you want both, and not all glosses and lipsticks work well together. This lip cream , however, gets you both. It’s shiny (but totally shimmer-free), but it has buildable medium-to-full coverage. Just layer a little for full intensity and a bold pout!

This non-sticky lip cream has an XXL wand too, making its approach to glam quick and simple. Just a swipe or two could lead to your lips looking smoother and plumper. The vitamin A in the formula is nourishing as well, so longer-term effects are also totally possible. It’s makeup with a hefty hint of skincare thrown in!

Get the Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream for just $21 at Fenty Beauty!

This lip cream, which is cruelty-free, has a light peach-vanilla scent (delicious!) and comes in six universally-flattering shades. Fenty Beauty is well-known for having makeup that looks great on everyone, and this is no exception. Looking for a nude? A berry red? A hot pink? Look no further!

This lip cream has over 1,700 reviews, and shoppers love how it “makes your lips look so juicy.” They say agree that it’s “really cute” and “perfect” for summer too — especially the newer Bubble Binge shade, pictured above. They’re calling it “a pop of color to brighten your day” that will make you “feel fabulous.” We’re seeing so many compliments on the feeling and texture as well. Reviewers say it’s “lovely and moisturizing” and “super comfortable” on the lips, and they’re reporting “no stickiness at all”!

So, which shade is calling your name for summer? We honestly have a fave for every season — though we know any color would be absolutely gorgeous on any given day!

See it!

Get the Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream for just $21 at Fenty Beauty!

Not your style? Shop more lip glosses here and check out all of the current bestsellers at Fenty Beauty here !

Looking for other product recommendations? Check out more of our picks below:

