Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Rushed Her Son Eduardo to the Emergency Room After ‘Scary’ Allergic Reaction: ‘Never a Dull Moment’

Hilaria Baldwin. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

After rushing her son to the hospital, Hilaria Baldwin used the experience as a way to remind fellow parents how to face unexpected situations.

"Never a dull moment for us. Edu had a very bad allergic reaction today and I had to give him an epi pen. I’ve never had to administer it on my own — it was a scary experience," the pregnant yoga instructor, 38, wrote about her 19-month-old son Eduardo's health scare via Instagram on Wednesday, June 1. "He is OK now and home, but I share with you to remind you that this is a lifesaving tool you may be able to keep around the house."

Hilaria noted that she may "have saved" her son by administering the medicine . "If your doctor thinks you should keep one at home, make sure you know how to use it in advance, because these reactions can come on so strongly and quickly," she continued. "Fortunately, when I took this photo, he was back to himself and kicking the phone out of my hand🤣 I, on the other hand, was a spent wreck 🥴. Love you all and be safe."

Hilaria and Eduardo Baldwin. Courtesy Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost also shares Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Lucia, 14 months, with husband Alec Baldwin . Earlier this year, Hilaria announced that she is expecting her seventh child.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she wrote via Instagram in March. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise."

At the time, the Massachusetts native gushed about how “super excited" her family was for the new addition . “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times," she added. "I’ve missed you during my break from social media. I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

Two months later, the mom-to-be announced that she is expecting a girl.

"It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around. What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud?" Hilaria reflected via an Instagram video in May. "Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey."