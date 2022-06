Iowa's June 7 primary election will be the first conducted under restrictions on absentee voting that Republicans enacted in 2021. Two changes in particular greatly increase the risk that Iowans attempting to vote by mail will not have their ballots counted. First, all ballots must arrive at the county auditor's office by 8:00 pm on election day. Late-arriving ballots will not be counted, regardless of any postmark. So at this writing, it's far too late to safely put a ballot in the mail.

