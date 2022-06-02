Durfee High Graduation This Friday

Approximately 500 Durfee High School Seniors are slated to graduate at a ceremony this Friday at 7pm. The graduation exercises will take place on Mac Aldrich Field. Durfee principal Matthew Desmarais says each year showcases different...
Fall River will welcome its first-ever Pride crosswalk downtown, one of many steps the city is taking to show its support to the LGBTQ community. Growing up on the SouthCoast, I never noticed any real public displays of inclusion in our area, so it makes my heart so happy to know that Fall River is making a permanent installation.
Lobster Roll, Lobster Wrap or Lobster Mac & Cheese Lunch. Our Lobster Roll, Lobster wrap, or Lobster Mac & Cheese Lunch program kicks off on Friday, June 10th, 2022 and now you can either eat your lobster lunch in our spacious hall or take it with you to your home or business.
A wonderful series of concerts throughout Rhode Island. Welcome to Music on the Hill’s 2022 festival, featuring many Rhode Island-born musicians and composers. We’ll begin with a brassy outdoor concert in Warwick, and the next six concerts will take place in East Greenwich, North Providence, and Cranston. As in 2021, our one-hour concerts are offered without intermission.
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The fate of a Warwick elementary school principal could be decided Tuesday night. The employment future of Wyman Elementary School Ronald Celio is on the table after Warwick superintendent Lynn Dambruch recommended his termination last week. According to the Warwick School Committee agenda, a personnel...
Father’s Day falls on June 19, and as the summer season approaches, Rhode Island has many unique spots for families to celebrate their dads. From breweries and live music to rail tours and outrageously large ice cream sundaes, there is no doubt there is something exciting to do with your dad this year.
A list of schools in southern New England were the victim of threats. According to Providence Public Schools, several schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts received threatening phone calls from the same person on Friday morning. Officials stated that it is believed that the threats were not credible, but felt it was important to keep families informed during this tense time.
B.M.C. Durfee High School has announced the top 10 students for the 2022 senior class. 1. Sophia Chen, Valedictorian, is the daughter of Jenny Cheng of Field Street in Fall River. She will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS) as a Pharmacy major. Sophia has received the Certificate of Academic Excellence from the Massachusetts Association of Superintendents, the Harvard Book Award, the John A. & Eileen Carr Scholarship, the Joseph C. & Alene Trottier Perron Scholarship, the Edith C. Wolliston Scholarship, and the Andrew J. Borden Scholarship. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club, Upward Bound, One Goal, and the Early College Program. Throughout her time at Durfee, she also volunteered at the South Coast Urgent Care Center, the 21st Century Tutoring Program, and the Fall River Historical Society. One of the things she is most proud of is being a commissioned artist for COTE, a Michelin Star restaurant in New York.
FALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V., will ordain four new priests for service in the Diocese of Fall River in an 11 a.m. Mass this Saturday, June 4, in St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fall River. To become priests are Deacon Matthew F. Laird, 29, of...
Since I attended my first Pride parade in 1986, a lot has changed. For much of the past 30 years it felt like we were continually moving forward, due to the successes and sacrifices of the LGBTQ+ community, we finally started to see our rights enshrined in law. Here in Providence we celebrated as we elected the first openly gay Mayor of a capital city. Brett and I had to get married in Massachusetts in 2008 because it wasn’t yet legal in Rhode Island, but a few years later we finally won the right for marriage equality here at home. I am proud to live in a city that values and respects diversity.
Residential Properties announced the sale of 280 Irving Avenue on Providence’s East Side for $4.1 million. According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the highest residential sale across all single families, condos, and multi-units in Providence since December 2019. The highest was the sale of 66 Williams Street for...
Who doesn’t love those sugary halos sent from heaven? Whether you have them with coffee, as a well-deserved treat, or even as an ice cream sandwich, there is much to celebrate about doughnuts. Luckily for you, Rhode Island boasts an abundance of gourmet doughnut shops that will make all of your confectionary dreams come true.
The Day of Portugal flag raising ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 5th at 11am at the Portuguese Discovery Monument at Brenton Point State Park, Ocean Drive in Newport. The event is a celebration of Portuguese culture, history and language. Governor McKee will give remarks at the event. Parking...
The Fairhaven-New Bedford Bridge will be closed from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday June 4th. While locals are used to infrequent bridge closures for repair or maintenance, this time it will be for the filming the movie “Finestkind” starring Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones as well as Ben Foster, Toby Wallace & Jenna Ortega.
WHAT: Show Dad just how much you appreciate him (and his corny jokes) as you cruise by the Providence Riverwalk, Waterplace Park and Providence Harbor. The fifty-minute cruise tour will be narrated, and you can choose to BYOB in a personal cooler or get a drink from the Providence River Boat Co. store before climbing aboard. Cruises depart hourly between noon –7 p.m. Adults $26; children seventeen and younger $21. Where: 101 Dyer St., Providence. more info: 580-2628, providenceriverboat.com.
Has it been ten years? The Providence Flea will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year (their website says they launched in 2013 but who’s counting) so head down to the riverfront for shopping — vintage, artisans, and makers — and food trucks and a walk over the pedestrian bridge.
