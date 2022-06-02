ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Break-out young Brisbane Broncos star Selwyn Cobbo set to sacrifice $2million to stay with the club, knocking back an astounding five-year $4.5million offer as he prepares to make his Origin debut for Queensland

By Kristy Williams
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He's about to make his State of Origin debut at just 19-years-old and NRL clubs are clambering to sign him but boom winger Selwyn Cobbo is reportedly set to sacrifice an astonishing $2million to stay loyal to the Brisbane Broncos.

Cobbo, who has taken the competition by storm since debuting last year, is off-contract at the end of 2023 and has fielded huge offers from clubs, with one reportedly willing to part with $4.5million over five years to secure the young star,

The Cherbourg junior, who was a school captain at Murgon State High School, came through the Broncos' famed academy and will likely eventually find a home at fullback, though he can also play anywhere in the outside backs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01C5NJ_0fyU0xd000
Selwyn Cobbo scores a spectacular try for the Broncos in Round 12 

That utility factor is why he is able to command more money on the open market, and at the Broncos.

A report in the Courier Mail said the Broncos have tabled an offer to upgrade his current $180,000 deal to over $600,000 as well as adding a two-year extension.

That's enormous money for any 19-year-old but incredibly, still $2million short of what one club is offering him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TcKxG_0fyU0xd000
Selwyn Cobbo has been in Origin camp with Queensland this week

In the Broncos favour will be his desire to remain close to his family in Cherbourg, though Wayne Bennett's Dolphins will of course come knocking in time.

Not only is he a highly productive winger who makes the hard yards, the Indigenous flyer is an exciting player with plenty of x-factor who can cover a range of positions.

An appearance in court to deal with a driving matter is a very mild red flag, and not an inherently unusual event in a young player's highly public career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akJxa_0fyU0xd000
Cobbo was brilliant for the Broncos in their Round 12 game against the Titans

The Broncos have yet to comment publicly on his reported contract upgrade, but head of football, Ben Ikin, said the club is very excited about his potential.

'Everyone loves the flashy stuff but we're enjoying seeing Selwyn's capacity to rip and tear out of the backfield,' he told the Courier Mail.

'For young guys, they don't get it right all the time and part of the journey they go on is getting feedback on where they fall short and ensuring they get better every week and every month.

'Selwyn certainly falls into that category. There are parts of his game he can get better in, but there are other areas of his game that are ahead of where we thought he would be,' said Ikin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrXtx_0fyU0xd000
The star winger from Cherbourg poses for photographers at Origin camp on Monday

Despite his tender age, Cobbo was picked to make his Origin debut next Wednesday, after scoring 10 tries, averaging 130 metres and making over four tackle breaks per game.

Teammate Corey Oates, who was also vying for a spot on the wing for Queensland, lauded Cobbo's natural talent,

'Selwyn is just a freakish talent. He already comes up with big plays in certain games and in this game, he showed great speed to race away and score,' he said in the report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNNa8_0fyU0xd000
Cobbo has been one of the Broncos best players in 2022 playing on the wing

It's not only NRL clubs who are fighting over Cobbo, either.

Nike and Asics are in a bidding war to secure him as an ambassador.

Cobbo has worn Nike his entire career, but given Asics are the suppliers of the Broncos, the company is keen to welcome him into their stable. Reportedly he is keen to stay with Nike to thank them for their loyalty when he was just starting out in the Queensland Cup.

Front of mind right now for Cobbo though, is a date with NSW at Accor Stadium on June 8.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Payne Haas and his dad open up about the tragic death of NRL star's brother Chace - who has been laid to rest in a gold coffin in an incredible mausoleum at the family's home

Blues big man Payne Haas and his father Gregor have spoken out about the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of the NRL star's disabled brother Chace - who has been laid to rest in a golden mausoleum at the family's Gold Coast hinterland property. Chace, who was left wheelchair-bound by...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth 'are all eyeing a deal for England-born Hungary star Callum Styles after his impressive display in Nations League win over Three Lions'

England-born Hungary star Callum Styles is 'hoping for a Premier League move' after impressing against England on Saturday. The 22-year-old came on as a substitute as Hungary beat a lacklustre England 1-0 in Budapest. It was Hungary's first win over the Three Lions since 1962. Styles has made over 100...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City starlet James McAtee is on a fast track for future success after receiving his first England Under-21 call up... before his first start for Premier League champions City

James McAtee has been handed a first England Under 21 call-up before making his full Manchester City debut. Dubbed the 'Salford Silva', the 19-year-old midfielder has made six appearances for City across four competitions – including the Champions League. But he is waiting for a maiden start under Pep...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland looks ahead to his Man City move as he listens to Oasis classic Wonderwall on his Instagram story after scoring twice to help Norway down rivals Sweden

Norway star Erling Haaland previewed his transfer to Manchester City by posting a video of himself listening to Oasis hit Wonderwall. Haaland's move to the club for £51.2m was announced last month, but it will not be completed until the transfer window opens in July. Oasis have long been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Daily Mail

'Some had machetes, knives, bars and bats... I've never been so scared': UFC star Paddy Pimblett compares lawless scenes outside stadium after Champions League final to movie 'The Purge' as he opens up on his experience of terrifying ordeal

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has compared the terrifying scenes outside of the Champions League final in Paris similar to the film 'The Purge'. The 2013 American film is based on an annual event where all crime is legal and emergency services are temporarily suspended for one night. Pimblett, known as...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Former Bachelor stars Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne have 'a big career in radio' says ARN boss - as their Life Uncut podcast tops more than 1.7million downloads each month

They are arguably two of Australia's biggest podcasters. And now a top radio boss has suggested Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne will have a 'big career in radio'. It comes after the former reality stars took their podcast to the next level last year by signing a deal with the KIIS Network to take Life Uncut to commercial radio.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

French Open champion Iga Swiatek will prioritise recharging ahead of Wimbledon as she heads home to Poland after being on the move since April... but world No 1 admits grass courts are her biggest test

While Emma Raducanu and her compatriots step up their Wimbledon preparations on grass this week, Iga Swiatek will retreat home to Warsaw. The dominating French Open champion, who equalled Venus Williams' 21st-century record of 35 successive wins with her triumph over Coco Gauff, has not slept in her own bed since early April and will prioritise recharging ahead of preparing for the All England Club.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brisbane Broncos#Queensland Cup#Nrl#Murgon State High School#The Courier Mail
Daily Mail

Aussie Minjin Lee makes history by winning the US Open and collecting $2.5million - the biggest payday women's golf has ever seen

Australian golfer Minjin Lee has won the US Open title by four strokes, earning her a $2.5million cheque that set a record for women in the sport. The 26-year-old was sprayed with champagne by fellow Aussie Hannah Green after her triumph on Monday morning Australian time, which saw her shoot 71 on the final day after saving several pars thanks to her outstanding form with the putter.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Conor McGregor should ignore Mike Tyson's advice and 'go for the BIGGEST fight possible', urges UFC legend Mike Bisping despite the Irishman's losing streak and year-long absence from the sport

Former UFC middleweight champion Mike Bisping has warned Conor McGregor against taking an easy fight for his comeback, despite advice from Mike Tyson. McGregor has not fought since losing by technical knockout to Dustin Poirier last July. The 33-year-old was declared unable to continue after breaking his tibia. It was...
UFC
Daily Mail

French Open finalist Rafael Nadal is gritting his teeth through the pain barrier with foot injury as he sets his sights on a 14th championship at Roland Garros against Casper Ruud

There is, according to those who have seen it, a bone protruding upwards on the crest of Rafael Nadal’s left foot, which is the source of his constant discomfort. Hence the dark warnings from the 36-year-old Spaniard, as he battles something called Mueller-Weiss Syndrome, that he does not know how much longer he has in the game.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Grimsby secure an immediate return to the Football League as Jordan Maguire-Drew strikes deep into extra-time to seal dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Solihull Moors at the London Stadium

Grimsby Town have returned to the Football League at the first time of asking after a 2-1 extra-time victory over Solihull Moors in the National League play-off final. Both of the Mariners’ previous play-off victories, against Notts County and Wrexham, came after 90 minutes and Paul Hurst’s side made it three in a row as substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew scored an 111th minute winner.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

381K+
Followers
42K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy