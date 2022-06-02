Inter Milan could line up with Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala up front next season as vice-president Javier Zanetti drops hint about all-Argentine strikeforce at the San Siro
Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has hinted at the prospect of Paulo Dybala partnering Lautaro Martinez in attack at the San Siro club next season.
Argentina forward Dybala is leaving Juventus after his contract ran down and is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and a host of other European clubs.
With Dybala available on a free transfer, Zanetti suggested there may be an all-Argentine strikeforce at Inter assuming the in-demand Martinez, valued at £60million, doesn't move away.
Asked about the possibility outside Wembley ahead of Wednesday night's Finalissima between Italy and Argentina, Zanetti said: 'Maybe, the transfer market is opening, we have a lot of time.
'We are a club who must seize opportunities. If that proves to be the case, we'll evaluate it.'
He added: 'We must also be realistic, the constraints we're dealing with are ones you know, but we're talking about a great player when it comes to Dybala.'
Martinez, 24, has a contract through until 2026 but has been linked with a move away for several transfer windows now. He scored 25 times during the season just finished.
Dybala, 28, bid farewell to Juventus having scored 115 goals in 293 appearances over seven seasons for the club.
Both were on target as Argentina beat Italy 3-0 to win the Finalissima - a meeting of the reigning champions of Europe and South America - at Wembley.
Inter will be looking to overhaul their rivals AC Milan next season having been pipped to the Serie A title by two points.
