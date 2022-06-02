ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Basic Folk – S.G. Goodman

thebluegrasssituation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS.G. Goodman’s Kentucky upbringing is front and center in a lot of her songwriting. She is an artist concerned not just with her roots, but also with what it means to stay and invest in community even when it...

thebluegrasssituation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in June

The Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence drama Silver Linings Playbook, Stephen King’s coming of age classic Stand by Me and the first 12 seasons of CBS procedural Criminal Minds are among the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in June. Silver Linings Playbook, a 2012 film loosely based on Matthew Quick’s 2008 novel of the same name and starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro, will depart from the streamer’s library on June 17. The movie, which scored Lawrence an Oscar win, centers around Cooper’s Patrizio “Pat” Solitano Jr., a man living with bipolar disorder who teams with Lawrence’s...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in June 2022

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah’s basketball drama Hustle, the Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime, season three of The Umbrella Academy and a smattering of content from the Netflix Is a Joke festival are among the most anticipated titles coming to Netflix this June. In the basketball-centric drama Hustle out on June 8, Sandler plays a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player. Despite the player’s rocky past, Sandler’s scout brings him back to the U.S. without his team’s approval, with the duo seeking one final shot to prove they are NBA material.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix: Movies and...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Tony Winner Patina Miller Plays Against Type in ‘Raising Kanan’

Click here to read the full article. “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is set in a world of unbridled avarice, ruthless scheming, racy seductions and cold-blooded homicide. So, what’s a nice, classically trained stage actor like Patina Miller doing in a place like this? As it turns out, she’s giving one of the best performances of her esteemed body of work. Miller stars in “Raising Kanan,” one of three crime dramas to spinoff from Starz’s flagship thriller “Power” since it concluded in 2020. Her character, Raquel “Raq” Thomas, is a single mother living on the rough and tumble area of Queens...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy