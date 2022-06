Meghan Markle has been voted the most popular member of the royal family in a poll of Independent readers in the lead up to the platinum jubilee.Prince Harry was a close second in the final ranking of adult and living royals, which means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take the top two spots with 23 per cent and 17 per cent of the vote respectively.The Queen, who is embarking on four days of jubilee celebrations today, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote.Some readers said they were outraged that The Independent was running a poll on such...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO