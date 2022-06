As abatement of COVID-19 eases restrictions on in-person court proceedings, medical malpractice litigation has resumed in earnest. In February, our team at Hall Booth Smith tried a multi-defendant, seven-day, $10 million paralysis case in northern Arkansas — something that would not have been possible during the dark days of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The case illustrated one of the significant problems caused by the pandemic: delay.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO