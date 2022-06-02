Sioux Falls Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking 2 Women

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say two female victims were attacked after trying to stop a suspect from burglarizing a relative’s car. Police spokesman, Sam Clemens, said Tuesday around 1:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in central Sioux Falls, a woman saw a suspect, who lived in the same apartment building as her, trying to break into a relative’s car. The victim yelled at him from her apartment asking what he was doing and then went down to the car to investigate. The victim said the suspect was acting strange and made a comment that he was going to steal everything in the car. When the victim said no, that’s not going to happen, the suspect started to strangle her.

