ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking 2 Women

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a 40-year-old Sioux Falls man after he allegedly attacked two women. The Argus Leader reported Thursday that police received a call...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vermillion Plain Talk

Vermillion Man Arrested Following Sioux Falls Stabbing Incident

Several Sioux Falls-based news outlets reported Tuesday that a Vermillion man has been arrested after a stabbing last weekend in Sioux Falls. The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, at the 2100 block of E. Russell Street, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens. Police found a 54-year-old man, from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man faces charges after attempting to rob a man of his soda and his life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man threatened another with a knife multiple times. Arron Benson Sargent with Sioux Falls police said in downtown Sioux Falls, around 3:15 on Thursday, a witness reported a man was “going after people with a knife in his hand.” Police encountered a victim who said he had been walking with the suspect and another person when the suspect produced a knife and asked the victim to give him his soda. The victim refused and said the suspect then returned a second time and started running after him, threatening to kill him with the knife. The suspect then went eastbound where police made contact with him.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids man faces charges after crash

ROCK RAPIDS—A 21-year-old Rock Rapids man faces charges following a one-vehicle accident about 7:05 p.m. Monday, May 30, at the intersection of 160th Street and Garfield Avenue two miles west of Rock Rapids. The arrest of Blake Matthew Meyer stemmed from him rolling a 2005 Dodge Neon SXT into...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kelo.com

Sioux Falls police nab disorderly subject running in traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police were called to Cleveland Avenue yesterday for a disorderly subject reported to have been running in traffic and causing all sorts of disruptions. The department posted on social media, that he was taken without incident. The four-legged troublemaker was given a ride to the humane society.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Woman stabbed trying to help another stop a burglary in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say two female victims were attacked after trying to stop a suspect from burglarizing a relative’s car. Police spokesman, Sam Clemens, said Tuesday around 1:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in central Sioux Falls, a woman saw a suspect, who lived in the same apartment building as her, trying to break into a relative’s car. The victim yelled at him from her apartment asking what he was doing and then went down to the car to investigate. The victim said the suspect was acting strange and made a comment that he was going to steal everything in the car. When the victim said no, that’s not going to happen, the suspect started to strangle her.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Assistant Police Chief retiring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Assistant Police Chief Kyle Hoekstra of the Sioux Falls Police Dept. has announced his retirement, according to a Friday news release. Hoekstra, who has been with the city for 25-years will leave his office on June 10, 2022. “Assistant Police Chief Hoekstra’s leadership has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Woman hospitalized following near-drowning incident

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is in the hospital following a near-drowning incident Thursday evening. According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a female drowning in the water at the free beach area off Toe Road in Yankton. The female was...
YANKTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Violent Crime#Ap
nwestiowa.com

Tip leads to alcohol underage citations

HULL—An adult and five young people were cited after Sioux County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated an anonymous Nixle tip of gathering with people under the age of 21 who were in possession of alcohol at 1325 Fourth St. in Hull about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Forty-eight-year-old Todd...
HULL, IA
kelo.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wants to hang out with you on #605Day

Harrisburg, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wants to spend time with you… in a good way. It’s Badges and Bobbers day at Central Park in Harrisburg on Sunday, which is also 605 Day. Game, Fish and Parks will have archery targets as well as fishing poles if you don’t have one. No personal archery equipment is allowed but you can bring your favorite fishing pole. Badges and Bobbers runs from 10:30 Sunday morning until 1 in Harrisburg. Hot dogs and water will also be provided.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Federal drug sentence; fatal Rapid City crash; 8th grader gets message from Mars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning, accused of assaulting two women. Authorities say the incident started Tuesday afternoon when one of the victims saw a man by her relative’s vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown police say missing girl safely located

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A successful conclusion in the search for a missing Watertown girl today. At 10:30 this morning, Watertown police issued a news release indicating they were seeking the public’s help in locating 13 year-old Anika Woodland, who was last seen around 11:00 o’clock Wednesday night at her Watertown home, possibly wearing light colored jeans and a tan or khaki colored hooded sweatshirt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kynt1450.com

Reported Drowning at Lake Yankton

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drowning at the Lake Yankton beach Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s office says a female found in the water was identified as 27-year-old Tallan Smith of Yankton. Two kayakers reportedly spotted Smith and called to the beach for help. Authorities say members of the public brought the victim to shore. The Sheriff’s Office says Smith was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital and then airlifted to Sioux Falls.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 people injured in crash on SD Highway 50

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says they were called to a crash on South Dakota Highway 50 between 471st Ave and 472nd Ave around 2:30 p.m. On scene, authorities found a pickup truck...
nwestiowa.com

Semi totaled in crash near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—No one was injured but a semitruck and trailer were totaled in an accident on Highway 10, four and one-half miles southwest of Sioux Center about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Fifty-year-old Ryan Ray Hillman of Muscatine was driving a 2022 Volvo semitruck pulling a freight trailer west...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Yankton water rescue; Noem threatens to sue Biden; soliciting incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. People are cleaning up after four tornadoes touched down in KELOLAND early Monday morning. The National Weather Service has confirmed the twisters in Sioux Falls and near Brandon, Lester, Iowa and Adrian, Minnesota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials warn of possible soliciting incident along I-90

AURORA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aurora County are sending a warning to parents after an incident along I-90. The Aurora County Sheriff’s Office says a black Chevy Impala with the Michigan License Plate EPB9505 was reportedly trying to solicit children in the area along I-90. It...
AURORA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

More documents released in Ravnsborg trial; Rainy weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, June 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Business is back to normal at The Empire Mall following a scare over a suspicious package Friday. Members of the South...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy