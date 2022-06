DeAirah Robinson was a senior in college when her mother Felicia, who DeAirah lived with in Georgia, asked her to feel a lump on her breast. "Our first reaction was, 'Oh, it's probably from the bra being a little too tight,'" Felicia tells POPSUGAR. But when the lump didn't go away, Felicia decided to get it checked out, and in December 2017, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. From there, "everything just started moving so fast," DeAirah remembers. By February 1, Felicia was at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas getting a unilateral mastectomy. The day after the surgery, DeAirah flew to Texas to help.

