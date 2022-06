Ah, the 4th of July. Celebrating Independence Day is a write of passage no matter where you live in the United States. Grills are fired up, beverages are ice cold, music is cranked up, and families are enjoying a day of picnicking, playing outdoor games, listening to their favorite music or live band(s), and of course-FIREWORKS. And let's be honest-99% of the population NEVER just strictly 'leaves it to the professionals' when it comes to fireworks. We like to go buy and shoot off our own! But living in West Texas, you have to be careful with it being so dry here most of the year-you could cause a fire to get out of control if you're not careful.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO