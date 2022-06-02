County Alliance Steering Subcommittee Meeting

Bayonne has sent a redevelopment plan for a long-vacant industrial site back to the drawing board. The Bayonne City Council withdrew an ordinance for the original redevelopment plan of the 140-acre former Exxon site along the Kill van Kull at its May meeting. According to Law Director Jay Coffey, the crux of the withdrawal was the inclusion of a parcel of land owned by Conrail.
Tuesday is New Jersey’s 2022 primary election, where Republican and Democratic voters will choose their candidates for the Nov. 8 general election. Voters who met the May 31 deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail, or who visit their county clerk’s office by 3 p.m. Monday for an in-person mail-in ballot application, can return their ballots to a drop box or their county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, or else they must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day. The Warren County Board of Elections office is at 202 Mansfield St., Belvidere, and a list of ballot drop boxes is available at warrencountyvotes.com.
Sarah Neibart is now on offense, so much so that opponent Tom Mastrangelo went to court to stop her. Judge Frank DeAngelis late Friday in state Superior Court, Morristown, rejected Mastrangelo’s request for an injunction to stop what he said were false attacks by Neibart against him. The ruling doesn’t end the case, but it does mean Neibart’s ads can continue through next week’s primary.
An application for a 29,000-square-foot Hindu temple on South MIddlebush Road was approved June 2 by the Zoning Board of Adjustment. The approval for Sai Datta Mandir is the second one for a temple in that area within the last year. In October 2021, the Dada Bhagwan Vignan Institute won preliminary approval for a 21,000-square-foot temple practically across South Middlebush Road from the Sai Datta property.
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials Thursday announced the temporary closure of I-78 in both directions on Friday, June 3 for a rockfall mitigation project in Bethlehem Township. Beginning at 12:00 p.m., Friday, June 3 for approximately 15 minutes, NJDOT’s contractor, Ferreira...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services is pleased to announce the availability of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program for 2022. The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program provides individuals who are 60 and older and meet the financial...
Albio Sires won’t be going away from Hudson County politics, according to multiple sources. In fact, the sitting U.S. Representative slated to retire this year from Congress may return to his former, beloved job:. Mayor of West New York. Sires served in that capacity from 1995 to 2006. The...
Within the Watchung Reservation there is a place known as the Deserted Village of Feltville. The first man to settle in this area was Peter Wilcox in 1736 and he operated a sawmill on the property that helped provide lumber to local farmers. The next person to settle into the town and try to make something of the area was David Felt.
The political comeback of John McCann is complete. The former two-time GOP congressional candidate was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Oakland Borough Council last week, putting him in an elite class of individuals who have held local office in multiple New Jersey municipalities. He served as a...
Bayonne has rejected a payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement with a redeveloper for a rundown gas station just beyond the Route 440 overpass that runs across Broadway near Bergen Point. The Bayonne City Council voted 3-2 against the ordinance, with First Ward City Councilman Neil Carroll, Third Ward City Councilman Gary La...
WESTFIELD — After more than a century, a landmark business in Union County has announced it is closing for good. Williams Nursery will be shutting down, with a final day set for July 3. “It's been a wonderful journey for our family for five generations, but unfortunately this chapter...
Anthony Campos, the former Newark police chief locked in a runoff for the East Ward of the Newark City Council, unveiled a set of endorsements today from a variety of public safety groups and officials, including the Essex County Chiefs of Police Association, the Newark Police Superior Officers’ Association, the Newark Firefighters Union, former Newark Director of Public Safety Anthony Ambrose, and John Comparetto, the retired chief of the sheriff’s department.
NJ DOT recently announced 32 Local Bridges Fund grants totaling $47.3 million to help NJ counties maintain local bridges. The NJ DOT recently announced 32 Local Bridge Fund grants to maintain local bridges throughout NJs 21 counties.
Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths, as well as mental health services. HOPE ONE travels four times a week to locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed...
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former carpenters’ union official who once served on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey board of commissioners has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. The U.S. attorney's office in New Jersey said George Laufenberg pleaded guilty Friday in federal...
The sadness was palpable on the Facebook page of the Williams Nursery and Gift House, a beloved Westfield business that opened in 1920, originally encompassed 13 acres of land, and served thousands of customers over the 102 years it has been in business. The Garden Center on Springfield Avenue announced...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The nation was again plunged into despair on May 24 when a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, injuring many others. This was the third-deadliest school shooting in a U.S. school, after the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007 and the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. The massacre in Uvalde came just 10 days after the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., where the gunman was targeting people of color.
The Murphy administration has decided to spend $4.7 billion on the asphalt neuralgia known as the NJ Turnpike Extension, but someone needs to ask why the state would embark on a massive road project that will increase gridlock, pollution, aggravation, and the beastly bottleneck at the Holland Tunnel. No one...
How many businesses can say that they've been around for 84 years? Not many. The community is losing a great "mom-and-pop" shop. If you've been in business for over eight decades, you have to be doing something right. As is the case with most stores that stand the test of...
