County Alliance Steering Subcommittee Meeting

Tuesday is New Jersey’s 2022 primary election, where Republican and Democratic voters will choose their candidates for the Nov. 8 general election. Voters who met the May 31 deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot by mail, or who visit their county clerk’s office by 3 p.m. Monday for an in-person mail-in ballot application, can return their ballots to a drop box or their county elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, or else they must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day. The Warren County Board of Elections office is at 202 Mansfield St., Belvidere, and a list of ballot drop boxes is available at warrencountyvotes.com.

WARREN COUNTY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO