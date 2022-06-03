ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

Webster Thomas students staged a walkout to protest against gun violence

By Matt Driffill, Christian Garzone, Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqBSw_0fySAeQY00

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Webster Thomas High School staged a walkout Thursday afternoon to take a stand against gun violence.

The students who organized the walkout said they could no longer sit quiet about the ‘unspeakable’ amount of people dying across the nation from mass shootings that stem from a lack of gun control.

“I feel like every single day, I become more [worried] every single day, you know? You hear it’s like in the cafeteria sometimes [you’re like] ‘was that something dangerous, was it someone popping a bag of chips?,'” said Webster-Thomas student Keira Heslor. “You’re just always thinking, it’s always in the back of my mind and it feels like it’s coming closer to the front of my mind now as all these school shootings keep happening.”

Students also said that nearly the entire school came out for the walkout and are afraid to go to school due to the recent surge of shootings.

“Honestly, I was a little surprised I was not expecting most of this school to join in,” said Webster-Thomas student Molly Sweeney. “It kind of restored my faith in humanity a little bit, I was not expecting that it was really cool.”

Police officers are stationed at the high school, but students said that there is more than can be done for safety in terms of gun control.

A week ago, Fairport High School students held a public demonstration along Potter Park to voice a demand for stricter gun control.

Fairport students call for gun control in response to shootings

Fairport junior Lily Jones said with mass shootings, thoughts and prayers just aren’t enough.

“And this definitely isn’t going to be the only protest. Because we can’t make change with just one. We need to keep it going and be consistent,” Jones said.

The student protests follow a recent wave of violence throughout the country:

Tulsa marks 20 mass shootings since Uvalde

In response to the recent mass shootings, top New York lawmakers have proposed 10 new gun control measures that would raise the age requirement for purchasing a semiautomatic rifle, ban the purchase of body armor for most civilians, make threatening mass harm a crime, and more.

Beyond the state level, Congress is prepared to put its stamp on gun legislation too.

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Thursday to advance legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic centerfire rifle from 18 to 21. The bill would make it a federal offense to import, manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines. It also builds on the executive branch’s ban on bump-stock devices and so-called ghost guns that are privately made without serial numbers.

Location

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 14

Danielle Lillie
4d ago

what you need a a gun safety course and have a working knowledge of guns before protesting what you don't understand. Facts matter and mental health is a portion of Gun Safety. Also when you advertise you're Inna gun free zone, shooters know there will be no resistance and it makes you an easy target. There a real discussion to be had and kids aren't bei g told both sides to make informed decisions

Reply(6)
13
Theresa Clarke
3d ago

the brain washing is out of control, its not the gun its the person behind it, if not guns its will be something else this just fits there control right now, kids do not fear the repercussions because there really isn't any more, how can we protect ourselves the cops can not be everywhere at once

Reply
5
Related
News 8 WROC

In court filing, Buffalo survivor faults gunman’s parents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Tops Markets employee who survived a racist mass shooting last month in Buffalo is seeking a court order to question the 18-year-old gunman’s parents under oath in anticipation of filing a lawsuit against them. The filings Friday in state Supreme Court ask that the gunman’s parents, Paul and Pamela Gendron of Conklin, […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Webster, NY
Webster, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Gun Violence#School Shootings#Student Protests#Politics
WHEC TV-10

16-year-old who died in Emerson St. shooting was a city schools student

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said a shooting in Rochester killed a 16-year-old city school student and injured an 18-year-old girl as they attended a birthday party on Saturday night. Superintendent Myers-Small said the Rochester City School District mourns the loss of 16-year-old Zahira Smith. “Another bright future has...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

New gun laws will make it harder to purchase in NYS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New gun laws will make it harder to purchase firearms in New York State. The New York State Assembly passed a series of gun control bills this week that includes a law that will require permits and being 21-years-old to purchase semi-automatic rifles. "Law-abiding gun...
POLITICS
iheart.com

RPD Officer Saves Shooting Victim's Life

Medical personnel say the quick application of first aid by a Rochester Police officer likely saved a shooting victim's life. Police responded to North Clinton Avenue and Burbank Street Sunday night around 11 p.m. for a report of a man shot. Investigators found a 34-year-old man with a wound to his lower body. Officers quickly applied a tourniquet to the wounded limb. The victim was taken to Strong, where Emergency Department staff confirmed the tourniquet likely saved the victim. He is in stable condition this morning. There are no suspects in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Man Arrested After School Alleges Student Was Abused

A complaint filed to police by a local school that of one of its students had allegedly been abused has led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Canandaigua man. Penn Yan Police arrested Richard Siesto, Junior, for an incident on May 15th after the victim and a witness told police he had subjected the child to unwanted physical contact. Siesto, Junior, is accused of pushing the victim’s face into couch cushions and jabbing him with his elbow in the ribcage.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Kendall School student and parents arrested after school threat

KENDALL, N.Y. (WHEC) - A 14-year-old Kendall School District student and his parents have been charged in connection with a threat last week at the high school. The Orleans County Sheriff's Office has charged the student with making a terroristic threat. On May 25, the district reported a threat via social media. Deputies responded to the high school and detained the student. A search of the student and school turned up nothing.
KENDALL, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot and killed in Upper Falls neighborhood in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police says a 51-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night. Officers responded to the area of Siebert Place for the report of a person shot around 8 p.m. They found Angel Alvalle, a city resident, who was shot at least once in the torso area. He was taken to URMC, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Major Crimes Unit investigating homicide on Siebert Pl.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to a fatal shooting Saturday evening on Siebert Place in Rochester. Officers say the victim had been shot at least one time in his torso area. He was taken to URMC where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving. Officers identified the victim as 51-year-old […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy