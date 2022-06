SPRING CITY, Tenn. – Competition is underway on Watts Bar Lake for of General Tire Stage Five Presented by Covercraft on the Bass Pro Tour. As Group A anglers were launching this morning at the Spring City Boat Ramp, lots of comments regarding the “tough fishing” were overheard. Anglers’ expectations are set during their two days of official practice before the tournament begins, and from the sounds of it, Watts Bar is proving to be quite the puzzle this week.

