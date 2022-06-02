ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

ENDORSEMENTS

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those of us living in the City of San Diego, there are four City Council seats up for election this year. Those are Districts 2, 4, 6, and 8 because the terms are staggered. Who you vote for is, and should be, your own personal choice. It should reflect some...

San Diego Native Serves Navy at DoD’s Premier Communication Institution

Seaman Rashan Jefferson, a native of San Diego, California, is serving at Defense Information School (DINFOS), the premier communication learning institution, vital to the success of public affairs professionals across the Department of Defense, the United States government, and international partners. Jefferson attended Lincoln High School and graduated in 2008....
SAN DIEGO, CA
A Big Celebration for Sonny

Mr. Dave Meals, aka “Sonny”, celebrated his 80th year of life with a whole lot of family and a bunch of his fans and closest friends. The birthday celebrants took up a huge chunk of Spring Valley Park’s real estate on the 28th of May to eat, drink and be happy with Mr. “Sonny Boy” Meals. Kinfolk showed up from as far away as Texas, Arizona, New Year, Chicago, LA and Northern Cal to squeeze the hand, embrace and converse with the great-grandfather. The distant travelers, along with all the other participants, were treated to a BBQ soul food banquet provided by Elaine of Fargo’s BBQ.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
MUD ROW DIGS DEEP IN HISTORY AND LEGACY

Geography, generations, and gentrification: these all-powerful themes converge in Mud Row, now in its West Coast premiere at the Cygnet Theatre. Written by playwright Dominique Morisseau, a MacArthur Fellows “Genius” grant awardee, the play takes the audience on a journey spanning 3 generations from the turbulent 60’s to present day, fusing themes of race, legacy, family, and sisterhood. The work is an ambitious theatrical undertaking, jumping forward and back in time, and is constructed and executed masterfully by playwright Morisseau, and San Diego’s own directing gem, Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, along with an ensemble of gifted actors.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Morse High’s Football Coach Tracy McNair Hits 100 Wins

As the conclusion to the school year nears, one of many names at Morse High School deserves special recognition. High fives and congratulations are in order for Morse Tiger football coach, Tracy McNair, who has achieved the coaching milestone of 100 wins after a victory over Coronado High School last November.
CORONADO, CA

