ENDORSEMENTS

Geography, generations, and gentrification: these all-powerful themes converge in Mud Row, now in its West Coast premiere at the Cygnet Theatre. Written by playwright Dominique Morisseau, a MacArthur Fellows “Genius” grant awardee, the play takes the audience on a journey spanning 3 generations from the turbulent 60’s to present day, fusing themes of race, legacy, family, and sisterhood. The work is an ambitious theatrical undertaking, jumping forward and back in time, and is constructed and executed masterfully by playwright Morisseau, and San Diego’s own directing gem, Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, along with an ensemble of gifted actors.
Comments / 0