Can you watch the NBA on ESPN Plus?

ESPN is one of the broadcast homes for the NBA, offering nationally televised games throughout the season as well as the NBA playoffs. But can you watch live NBA games with the self-proclaimed worldwide leader in sports’ streaming service, ESPN Plus ?

The short answer, no.

ESPN Plus offers its subscribers a mix of live sports and original programming. Currently, the sports that you can stream on ESPN Plus include the NHL , college football and other college sports, MLB , the PGA Tour UFC, the Professional Fighting League (PFL), MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, Copa del Ray, the EFL, Scottish Premiership, Top Rank boxing, tennis, cricket, rugby and the Professional Lacrosse League (PLL) and more, including, on a couple of occasions, the NFL .

Despite ESPN having broadcast rights for the NBA, the agreement does not extend to ESPN Plus (though you can imagine that will be something ESPN pushes for if it renews its agreement with the league when the current deal ends in 2025).

If you want to be able to stream NBA games that are not playing on national television or on your local regional sports network, the best option is likely NBA League Pass . There are three subscription options available with NBA League Pass, with the ability to sign up for a monthly or annual subscription.

Here is a breakdown of each of the NBA League Pass deals:

League Pass + NBA TV

Price: $14.99 per month/$99.99 for the season

Seven-day free trial available

On-demand games plus 24/7 NBA coverage

Stream live games for all teams (blackout restrictions apply)

NBA TV studio shows, including Game Time and Basketball Stories

Every NBA Finals game from the past 21 years

Full length and 10-minute condensed replays of every game

Home and away team broadcasts

Listen to select games in alternate languages

Download games for offline viewing

Live audio for every game of the season

Commercials

Stream on one device at a time

League Pass Premium + NBA TV

Price: $19.99 per month/$129.99 for the season

Seven-day free trial available

On-demand games plus 24/7 NBA coverage

Stream live games for all teams (blackout restrictions apply)

NBA TV studio shows, including Game Time and Basketball Stories

Every NBA Finals game from the past 21 years

Full length and 10-minute condensed replays of every game

Home and away team broadcasts

Listen to select games in alternate languages

Download games for offline viewing

Live audio for every game of the season

No commercials

Watch on two devices at the same time

If you're only interested in following one team, then you can sign up for Team Pass for just $13.99 per month.

Check NBA League Pass to see what teams would be affected by local blackout restrictions. Archived versions of blacked out games are available three days after the broadcast via NBA League Pass, though subscribers can listen to these games live.

Another restriction is that any game that airs nationally on ESPN, ABC, TNT & NBA TV is not available to watch live on NBA League Pass, though the games' audio broadcasts are available live and subscribers can watch them three hours after the broadcast concludes.

More on ESPN Plus