ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical storm warnings issued for more of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas

By Judson Jones
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alex, the first named storm of the season, could form later today or tomorrow, threatening southern...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 5

I am pissed off
4d ago

so what I live in sw Florida and we need rain 🌧️ tropical storms are no different than big thunderstorms that come through all summer there is no reason to try to start a panic over heavy rain and a bit of wind

Reply(4)
6
Related
AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season – especially during what’s forecast to be a busy season – it can spell disaster for folks along the Northern Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Englewood, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Melbourne, FL
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in America

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive eruptions can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and uncover bodies. It […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Florida Keys#Hurricane Warnings#Storm Watch#Dry Tortuga#Sout
WDSU

Tropical Update: Storm in the Gulf soon? Not so fast!

NEW ORLEANS — You may have seen images circling on social media of a tropical system in the Gulf around Memorial Day weekend. Don't panic. The number one thing to know is that model runs 2 weeks out are extremely unreliable. One model, the GFS, does show some organization...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.  The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face an Abnormal Hurricane Season, Experts Warn

Forecasters predict one of the scariest Atlantic hurricane seasons to date. Extreme climate conditions are rapidly evolving to become more frequent and more devastating, according to a CoreLogic report. In 2021, some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Atlantic hurricane season, totaling over $70 billion in damages. It was the fourth-costliest season on record behind.
FLORIDA STATE
deseret.com

First hurricane of 2022 could hit Florida as a tropical storm

Hurricane Agatha is predicted to turn into tropical storm Alex, showering South Florida with heavy rain within the next five days, according to ABCNews. Puerto Angel, Mexico, was hit by Agatha, a Category 2 hurricane, on Monday afternoon. Since then, the hurricane has weakened into a low-pressure system, according to CNN.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy