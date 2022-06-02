ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Albanese will rename an island in the Queen's honour for the platinum jubilee despite wanting to ditch the monarchy and become a republic

Anthony Albanese will rename an island in the Queen's honour to celebrate her platinum jubilee despite wanting Australia to become a republic.

The new Prime Minister has announced that Aspen Island in Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin will be renamed Queen Elizabeth II Island.

The Commonwealth is celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne - a milestone she reached on February 6 - from today until Sunday.

The new Prime Minister has announced that Aspen Island (pictured) in Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin will be renamed Queen Elizabeth II Island
Pictured: The Queen on a visit to Australia in 2006. She is now 96 and has ruled for 70 years 

Australia will illuminate iconic buildings and monuments across the country in royal purple from tonight.

Mr Albanese, who has previously declared his respect for the 96-year-old Queen even though he is a republican, said it was an honour to rename Aspen Island.

'Today I have the great privilege of lighting a beacon as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacons and to commence Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Australia,' he said in a statement.

'Australia will honour and pay tribute to the remarkable dedication and service of Her Majesty The Queen over the course of the Platinum Jubilee official celebrations.

'I look forward to officially renaming Aspen Island to Queen Elizabeth II Island later this week as a mark of Australia's appreciation and respect for Her Majesty.'

The Governor-General and his wife are in London representing Australians at the jubilee celebrations.

A contingent from Australia's Federation Guard is also in London to participate in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

Mr Albanese has previously declared his respect for the 96-year-old Queen even though he is a republican

It comes after Mr Albanese appointed Matt Thistlethwaite as minister for the republic in the hope of building support to ditch the monarchy if he wins government again in 2025.

Mr Thistlethwaite said during a series of interviews on Thursday that the death of the Queen would signal an appropriate time to move towards a republic.

'Do we want King Charles or are we mature enough or independent enough to look to appoint one of our own as our head of state,' he told Sky News.

In a further interview with ABC radio, Mr Thistlethwaite said: 'As the Queen comes to the twilight of her reign, we should pay respect for her for the wonderful job she's done, but I think Australians are beginning to think about what comes next for our nation.'

'It's time we start the serious conversation once again...and looking to have one of our own as our head of state, to recognise that independence and maturity going forward.'

Mr Thistlethwaite (left with Governor General David Hurley) was sworn in as Assistant Minister for the Republic

IN THIS ARTICLE
