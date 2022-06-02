ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Health advisory issued for Marler Park

Cover picture for the articleFORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Health advisory has been issued for Marler Park of Fort Walton Beach, the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) announced this morning. The health advisory is based on the U.S....

