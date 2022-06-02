Health advisory issued for Marler Park

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida East central Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 349 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Wright, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Okaloosa and east central Santa Rosa Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO