WEATHER TO WATCH: Overnight scattered showers linger into Friday

WHAT'S NEW: The rain ends by the Friday morning commute with a clearing sky for the rest of the day.

WHAT'S NEXT: A stunning weekend ahead! Sunshine and 70s. Next rain chance next Tuesday.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says there's a possibility of stormy conditions before the weather clears up for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms, a strong storm/downpour possible. Lows near 62.

TOMORROW: Clouds and patchy fog early, turning mostly sunny. High near 77. Lows down to 62.

SATURDAY: Sunny and smooth. Highs near 80. Lows near 60.

SUNDAY: Staying sunny. Highs around 75. Lows down to 62.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 76. Lows around 64.

TUESDAY: A chance of showers. Highs near 75. Lows near 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs around 76. Lows near 61.