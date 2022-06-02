ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke Shields Credits Her Daughters for Style Inspiration: 'They Understand Fashion Differently'

Cover picture for the articleBrooke Shields has an iconic catalogue of pop culture style moments, from her famous Calvin Klein denim campaign to her Blue Lagoon wardrobe and beyond. Now the model and actress is seeking inspiration from teenage daughters, Rowan and Grier, revealing to PEOPLE that they are playing a part in shaping her...

Footwear News

Shakira Teaches You the Robot Dance in Harem Pants & Prada Combat Boots for ‘Dancing With Myself’ Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shakira made a case for combat boots as dancing gear in her latest Instagram post yesterday. The singer fashioned a velour set into an edgy on-the-clock dance ensemble. She wore a cropped long-sleeved shirt with a turtle neck and matching harem pants. The low-waisted trousers had a loose fit and a particularly baggy detail at the center, giving her more freedom and comfort to dance. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
HollywoodLife

Stevie Wonder’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 9 Children

Iconic R&B singer Stevie Wonder has surely had an extensive career in the music industry, as he has won a whopping 25 Grammy awards, and is widely considered to be one of the most influential songwriters of all time (via Grammy). However, his personal life has clearly been eventful as well. Although he has been married three times, he has fathered nine children with five different women, according to CNN.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters In BTS Fitting Video—Are You Sure That’s Her?!

Ten days on, and we are *still* talking about Kim Kardashian and her history-making appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, May 2nd, whereby she wore the late Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gold Jean Louis dress. Yes, *the* dress she wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It was such a huge moment, we think we’ll be talking about it all year!
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's secret engagement during visit to Uvalde revealed - and she went unnoticed

The Duchess of Sussex went unnoticed as she donated food at a community centre in Uvalde on Thursday. Meghan Markle cut a low profile as she went to honour victims of the tragic school shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children. The royal reportedly entered the back entrance of Herby Ham Activity Center to deliver two crates of food, beverages, and desserts for blood donors.
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Gwen Stefani's Latest Instagram—Fans Are Begging Her To 'Stop The Lip Fillers'

No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 51-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly stunning looks over the past few years, and has even showed off her natural beauty by stepping out sans makeup on more than a few occasions. However, the drastic change in her appearance hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially as far as her seemingly ever-increasing lips are concerned!
ABC News

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni wore one of her dresses from 1998 to prom

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, who searched her mother's closet to find her prom dress. The 18-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram Monday wearing a strapless knee-length black dress belonging to her supermodel mom. "Prom night in mamas dress," she wrote...
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
