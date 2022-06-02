Marion Barber III cause of death updates – Tributes to ex-Dallas Cowboy star flood in after NFL athlete’s passing at 38

MARION Barber III was found dead in his Texas apartment by cops, reports say.

Reports indicated that the beloved athlete's body was discovered by police checking the residence due to a “welfare concern.”

Barber's cause of death has not been confirmed - days before his 39th birthday.

Tributes to the beloved NFL player flooded Twitter after the news broke, with Barstool Sports tweeting: "RIP Marion Barber."

"Terrible news," wrote sports reporter RJ Ochoa. "Thoughts and prayers to Marion Barber’s family and friends.

Former Cowboys coach tweets emotional series

Jason Garrett took to Twitter with an emotional series remembering Marion Barber III.

"As great a player as Marion was, he was an even better person."

Where was Marion Barber III found?

Police found Barber “unresponsive” inside his Frisco apartment, the Dallas Cowboys confirmed to NBC 5.

Authorities said that officers had been out on a welfare call at an apartment owned by Barber.

Further details are not yet known and a cause of death has not been provided.

Barber sentenced in April

In April of this year, Barber appeared in court for the 2018 charges and pleaded no contest.

The judge ruled Barber to 12 months probation, 60 hours in community service, and up to $2,000 in restitution.

Barber’s arrest in 2019

According to court records, Barber faced two charges of criminal mischief after two separate incidents in 2018.

A witness alleged that in July of that year, Barber ran into their vehicle in Frisco, causing large dents to the side of their cars.

Investigators found that a similar call had come the day before with reports of a male charging toward the hood of a vehicle and continuing to run as if nothing was in his way, according to NBCDFW.

Law officials issued an arrest warrant after positively identifying Barber and arrested him during a traffic stop in 2019 for the two outstanding warrants.

Barber’s run-ins with the law

Two years after leaving the NFL, Barber was detained by police and taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

He was arrested in 2019 on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief due to a 2018 incident where he was accused of damaging two cars.

Dez Bryant said Barber was ‘down’

Dez Bryant, former wide receiver for the Cowboys, tweeted last year that Barber had been struggling during successful moments in his football career.

Bryant said that he started his own business in order to help “down and out bad” athletes like Barber because “we are just a stat and moments to most people.”

'Private life'

On his website, it's said that Barber turned to a "private" lifestyle following his NFL retirement.

"Marion now lives a very private lifestyle and spends time playing piano, amateur boxing and studying the Bible."

Barber's website

Marion Barber III had a website where he sold signed photos and memorabilia.

On his site, the NFL star gave an option for people to book him to speak at events.

"Marion Barber III is a perfect choice for your next corporate event, school speaking event, religious function, or autograph/sports card show," the website reads.

Family of pros

Marion Barber III came from an athletically gifted family, as his father Marion Barber Jr is a former running back for the New York Jets.

The Pro Bowler was the older brother of Dominique Barber, former safety for the Houston Texans, and Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Thomas Barber.

He is also the cousin of running back Peyton Barber.

Barber remembered for his short yard runs

Dallas Cowboys writer Marcus Mosher tweeted some of Barber's impressive stats and then said that he had been "so, so good at finding the end zone."

Cause of death not revealed

Barber’s cause of death remains unknown and is still under investigation.

“Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time,” a Frisco police spokesperson said in a statement.

Brown's health problems

According to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Cowboys assistant coach Gary Brown wasn’t able to travel to the Badgers’ bowl game due to health reasons.

Brown was diagnosed with cancer in his colon and liver, reported Potrykus but was declared healthy and able to following chemotherapy and surgery.

However, Brown was diagnosed with cancer once more following the 2019 season after doctors discovered a malignant tumor near his pancreas.

Brown played for the New York Giants

In college, Gary Brown played for Penn State before being drafted by the Houston Oilers in 1991. He went on to play for the San Diego Chargers and New York Giants throughout his career, ending with 4,300 rushing yards, 631 receiving yards and 24 total touchdowns.

The New Giants called Brown a “great man” in their own statement.

“We mourn the passing of Gary Brown, a great man who played for Big Blue for two years - including a 1,000-yard season in 1998,” read a post from the team’s official Twitter account.

“Once a Giant, Always a Giant.”

Former Cowboys coach died of cancer

Former NFL running back and assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys Gary Brown died at the age of 52 in April.

Cowboys president and general manager Jerry Jones released a statement on Brown’s death, saying he had a “big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality.”

“His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with

“His love for his family, football and life was evident each day. He continued to fight, and he never gave up.

"My family and the Dallas Cowboys family are heartbroken, and our love and support are with his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre.”

Cowboys Hall of Famer died in April

Wright, a three-time All-Pro, suffered a seizure in April of this year and had been hospitalized for several days, the Pro Football Hall of Fame reported.

A statement by Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones called Wright the “epitome” of a Hall of Famer.

“His grit, his agility, his passion, his charisma, and his love for football, the community, and his family always shined through,” said Jones.

“Rayfield was a champion on and off the field. He remained an important part of the Cowboys family long after his playing days ended, and he will be deeply missed.”

Devastating year for the Cowboys family

The Dallas Cowboys have suffered many losses this year, as they said in a release honoring Marion Barber III.

"Barber's death is just the latest this year for the Cowboys family," the team said.

"The Cowboys have also said goodbyes to Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright, former assistant coach Gary Brown, longtime scouting director Larry Lacewell and Marylyn Love, who had been Jerry Jones' personal assistant for over 40 years."

Pro Bowl explained

Although the game itself is largely forgettable, being picked to play in the Pro Bowl is one of the highest honors a player can receive.

It proves the player has been among the very, very best at his position in any given season.

Pro Bowl selections are also taken into account after a player's career when they are making their case for the Hall of Fame.

The Pro Bowl was played in Hawaii Between 1980 and 2016, but the NFL reached a multi-year agreement to play in Orlando, Florida after the 2016 season.

Pro Bowler’s stats revealed

Barber was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 draft. He ran for more than 4,300 yards and had 47 rushing touchdowns in six seasons.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2007 after getting a career-high 975 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Cowboys make a statement

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Dallas Cowboys said in a statement.

"Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down.

"He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates.

"Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

How old was Marion Barber III?

The beloved athlete was 38 at the time of his death.

His death comes just before his birthday on June 10.

Neighbor called about water leak

Police responded to a welfare check at Barber’s apartment on Wednesday because someone had called about a water leak coming from his apartment, according to Fort Worth Star Telegram.

Sources say police forced their way into the apartment.

Ron Johnson's tribute

Former wide receiver Ron Johnson tweeted about his experience meeting Barber in the University of Minnesota locker room as a freshman.

