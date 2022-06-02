ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m an ex Apple genius – my iPhone hack will change your life

By Sean Keach
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A FORMER Apple whiz has shared a clever iPhone hack you need to know.

The TikTok star says she once worked as an Apple Genius – and now regularly posts handy tips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEQHy_0fyQNizd00
You've got an App Library where all of your downloaded apps are stored Credit: Apple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnv3b_0fyQNizd00
The iPhone now lets you hide your homescreen pages Credit: Apple / The Sun

Sabrina Badin has over 55,000 followers on the app, sharing Apple hacks under the name @sabbadz.

And one of her best tricks is an easy way to clean up your iPhone Home Screen.

The Sun previously revealed this simple hack after it was added by Apple with iOS 14.

The trick involves hiding pages on your Home Screen.

This means you can have a much tidier experience, while still being able to find all of your apps.

"I do this every exam season, no distractions," Sabrina told her fans.

The trick has earned hundreds of likes on TikTok – and was shared dozens of times.

It's all thanks to the App Library, which means having a Home Screen packed with apps is no longer necessary.

You can now hide apps from the Home Screen without having to delete them.

And you can even hide entire pages of apps to make your life easier.

The new Apple feature was added in iOS 14, and is still available in iOS 15.

To check you're running the right iOS version, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

So how does it all work?

For a start, you've now got a permanent App Library if you scroll all the way to the right of your homescreen.

This is where all of your apps are stored, and they're automatically organised into their own categories.

So if you've got any apps on hidden homescreen pages, they'll still be visible in your App Library.

Hiding a homescreen page is simple.

First, make sure any apps that you want to hide are stored on a homescreen page you're happy to hide too.

Then hold your finger down on the homescreen until your app icons start wiggling.

Next, tap on the bubble with dots inside at the bottom of your screen – the one that shows which page you're on.

This will bring you to a homescreen view that lets you hide individual pages – by "unticking" them.

Once you're finished, just click Done in the top right-hand corner.

These pages aren't gone forever, and are perfectly preserved until the next time you want to unhide them.

Of course, you can also leave them hidden forever too.

You can still find hidden apps without going into the App Library.

Simply use the iPhone's search bar (drag down) or ask Siri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOof4_0fyQNizd00
You can also set apps to download straight to your App Library, skipping the homescreen Credit: Apple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGViM_0fyQNizd00
The iOS 14 update also let you add widgets to your homescreen Credit: Apple
#Google Maps#Hack#Smart Phone#Ios#The Tiktok Star#Home Screen#Tiktok#The App Library#Settings
