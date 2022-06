When Bayfront Health executives decided to establish a freestanding Emergency Department in Citrus Hills, they chose the location because of the rapid growth in the center of the county. They expected that the 12-bed unit and onsite imaging and lab services would be well-used by local patients. Most of them, though, did not anticipate that Bayfront Health ER Citrus Hills would become one of the busiest of the organization’s freestanding emergency departments – even when compared with those in the TampaBay area.

CITRUS HILLS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO