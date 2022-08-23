The best monitor prices and deals for August 2022

Do you know how many monitors exist out there? There are so many! They come in all sorts of shapes and sizes and prices. Some are great for gaming, but some are built for consuming media. Others are built for professional work or creative types. One monitor will have a feature like a super high refresh rate but sacrifice pixel resolution to save on cost. Another monitor will use a cheap panel to get fast response times but sacrifices color accuracy. If you want to get everything, you're probably going to have to pay out the nose for it.

It's important for you as a consumer to know what you want in your monitor. Gamers often look for high refresh rates well above the 60Hz standard, but the higher the refresh rate usually the higher the cost. So how much pixel resolution do you want? Do you need a USB hub, too? Does it need to be wall mountable? Ask yourself these questions before you start shopping.

But, above all, ask yourself how much you want to spend. There are a lot of great monitor deals out there, but the features on these monitors vary widely. We've got budget screens and fancy displays with curves and 4K resolution. All of them are on sale, although some of the best monitors have high prices even when discounted.

We've got the best monitor prices around right here.

The best monitor deals:

Dell SE2222H 22-inch monitor $190 $139.99 at Dell

If you're working from a limited budget and need something that gets the most out of the money you spend, this is a good place to start. The display has 1080p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a response time as low as 2ms. View Deal

Acer Nitro XV1 27-inch monitor refurb $400 $179.99 at eBay



Available through the official Acer eBay storefront, so it is a refurb covered by Acer. Includes a 1080p resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. View Deal

Acer Nitro VG271U 27-inch monitor $300 $199.99 at Staples



No longer available for delivery, but you can still order it for in-store pickup if you live near a Staples. The 27-inch display has a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution on an IPS panel. It also has a 144hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time with Acer's Visual Response Boost. View Deal

ViewSonic 27-inch curved monitor $280 $199.99 at Newegg

Big bang for your buck with this display since you get a 27-inch screen, 1440p resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate all for less than $200. That's some good specs including AMD FreeSync among other features. View Deal

Sceptre 32-inch 1440p monitor $280 $229.98 at Amazon

A super inexpensive option that includes 1440p pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Hard to beat those specs for the price. Plus it uses an IPS panel. View Deal

Gigabyte G27Q 27-inch monitor $300 $249.99 at Newegg

This screen includes a 1440p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time on an IPS panel. You get VESA Display HDR400, AMD FreeSync Premium, and a USB hub among other features. View Deal

Acer Nitro XV272U 27-inch monitor $300 $262.68 at Amazon

The IPS panel has a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a refresh rate that can be overclocked up to 170Hz, and a response time up to 0.5ms. Includes AMD FreeSync tech as well. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming 27-inch 1440p monitor $310 $269 at Amazon



A great option if you're really looking to save but want something good for gaming. This display includes 1440p pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a well above average 165Hz refresh rate. It has AMD FreeSync, 400 nits of brightness, and even built-in speakers if you need them. View Deal

Dell G2422HS 24-inch gaming monitor $370 $274.99 at Dell



Can't go wrong with an IPS panel for color accuracy. Plus you get 1080p pixel resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which is well above average and great for gaming. With a 1ms response time and 350 nits of brightness, the image quality is good, too. View Deal

Acer 31.5-inch curved monitor $340 $289.99 at Amazon



You get an 1800R curve that helps with immersion, and the 31.5-inch display really -gives you a ton of real estate to work with. The specs include a 1440p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time. View Deal

Dell C1422H 14-inch portable monitor $400 $299.99 at Dell

If you're not looking for a primary monitor but rather a monitor to expand limited real estate, like with a laptop or smartphone, then this is a good pickup. Add another 14 inches of screen to whatever device you're using and connect easily thanks to the two USB-C ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 with HDCP tech. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming 32-inch monitor $370 $345.38 at Amazon

The VG32VQ 32-inch display comes with 1440p pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It has built-in speakers, adaptive sync support with AMD FreeSync Premium, and VESA mounting. View Deal

HP 32-inch 165Hz monitor $320 $304.99 at Amazon

Fantastic features for the price. You get 1440p resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and adaptive sync that should work with both AMD and Nvidia cards. Plus the 32 inches is a lot of space to work with. View Deal

Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K monitor $540 $319.99 at Dell

Not a bad way to go if you're looking for 4K resolutions at less than $4k prices. This is a great monitor for watching media, streaming shows, and things like that. The 60Hz refresh rate and slow response time probably aren't great for gaming, but the IPS panel with its color accuracy and viewing angles make up for that. View Deal

Gigabyte M27Q-P 27-inch monitor $400 $323.99 at Amazon

One of the best discounts here as this monitor has never gone this low before, and it was selling for $400 as early as mid July. The specs include a 1440p pixel resolution, a wonderful 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time all on an IPS panel. It even has a USB-C port, making this a great monitor for a laptop or tablet. View Deal

HP 34-inch 165Hz monitor $460 $324.99 at Best Buy

This is a beautiful display with a ton of great features including a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and even adaptive sync via AMD FreeSync. You get 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution and a 1ms response time on an IPS panel as well. View Deal

Alienware AW2720HF 27-inch monitor $560 $329.99 at Dell

Alienware monitors are designed for gaming, and with the 240Hz refresh rate on this display all your games with look super smooth. It also has a 1080p resolution and 1ms response time. Other features include a USB 3.0 hub and support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. View Deal

LG UltraGear 27GL850-B 27-inch monitor $380 $346.99 at Amazon

This screen includes a 16:9 aspect ratio with a 1440p pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Has an IPS panel and AMD FreeSync tech, although it is Nvidia G-Sync compatible as well. View Deal

Gigabyte M32Q 32-inch gaming monitor $500 $399.99 at Newegg

Use code GBTCP27. Get a 32-inch screen with 1440p pixel resolution, a refresh rate that can reach 170Hz overclocked, and a 1ms response time all on an IPS panel with AMD FreeSync Premium. It also includes a USB hub with three USB-A 3.0 ports and a USB-C port. View Deal

Gigabyte 34-inch gaming monitor $500 $449.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price for a relatively brand new monitor. We have never seen it go on sale from its regular $500 price at all, so today gives you some big value here. The specs include 1440p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and even a USB-C port for connecting to your other devices. View Deal

Dell 34-inch curved gaming monitor $680 $459.99 at Dell

Curves are great for immersion, and they look good when placed side-by-side. Plus this monitor has 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It's all around great for gaming and even has a four-port USB hub in addition to HDMI and DisplayPort connectors. View Deal

Aorus 43-inch 144Hz G-Sync USB-C monitor $900 $679.49 at Amazon

The lowest price ever on this monitor. The Aorus includes a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It has FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility along with a USB-C port and regular USB hub. View Deal

Dell G3223Q 4K 32-inch monitor $1,100 $824.99 at Dell

At this price point you're getting well-rounded monitors that are great for just about everything. With the 4K resolution, everything from the games you play to the movies you binge will look sharp. Plus it has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The display also includes a Fast IPS panel, 400 nits of brightness, and a USB hub. View Deal

LG UltraGear 38-inch curved monitor refurbished $1,350 $999.99 at Amazon

You can also get this brand new for just $100 more through Costco. This is a fantastic monitor well worth its price thanks to the Nano IPS display, a 3840 x 1600 pixel resolution, a 160Hz refresh rate when overclocked, and a 1ms response time. It has G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility as well as a USB hub in the back. View Deal

LG 38-inch curved monitor $1,600 $1,196.99 at Amazon



A huge UltraWide monitor with 3840 x 1600 pixel resolution on a Nano IPS display. It includes Thunderbolt 3 ports and is compatible with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. Also has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. View Deal

Alienware AW3821DW 38-inch curved gaming monitor $1,950 $1,459.99 at Dell



One of Dell's best monitors. The display includes a 3840 x 1600 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It also has a curve for better immersion, and the 38 inches to work with means this can be your primary screen. View Deal

Odyssey Ark 4K gaming monitor $3,500 $3,399.99 at Samsung

While not quite released yet, you can actually save $100 on this amazing monitor by pre-ordering it through the Samsung website. It's an insane monitor with a 1000R curve, mini-LED tech, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. View Deal

