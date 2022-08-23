ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best monitor prices and deals for August 2022

Do you know how many monitors exist out there? There are so many! They come in all sorts of shapes and sizes and prices. Some are great for gaming, but some are built for consuming media. Others are built for professional work or creative types. One monitor will have a feature like a super high refresh rate but sacrifice pixel resolution to save on cost. Another monitor will use a cheap panel to get fast response times but sacrifices color accuracy. If you want to get everything, you're probably going to have to pay out the nose for it.

It's important for you as a consumer to know what you want in your monitor. Gamers often look for high refresh rates well above the 60Hz standard, but the higher the refresh rate usually the higher the cost. So how much pixel resolution do you want? Do you need a USB hub, too? Does it need to be wall mountable? Ask yourself these questions before you start shopping.

But, above all, ask yourself how much you want to spend. There are a lot of great monitor deals out there, but the features on these monitors vary widely. We've got budget screens and fancy displays with curves and 4K resolution. All of them are on sale, although some of the best monitors have high prices even when discounted.

We've got the best monitor prices around right here.

The best monitor deals:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDqqs_0fyQGcRo00

Dell SE2222H 22-inch monitor $190 $139.99 at Dell

If you're working from a limited budget and need something that gets the most out of the money you spend, this is a good place to start. The display has 1080p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a response time as low as 2ms. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131Zj4_0fyQGcRo00

Acer Nitro XV1 27-inch monitor refurb $400 $179.99 at eBay

Available through the official Acer eBay storefront, so it is a refurb covered by Acer. Includes a 1080p resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sS7ZW_0fyQGcRo00

Acer Nitro VG271U 27-inch monitor $300 $199.99 at Staples

No longer available for delivery, but you can still order it for in-store pickup if you live near a Staples. The 27-inch display has a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution on an IPS panel. It also has a 144hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time with Acer's Visual Response Boost. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrqKb_0fyQGcRo00

ViewSonic 27-inch curved monitor $280 $199.99 at Newegg

Big bang for your buck with this display since you get a 27-inch screen, 1440p resolution, a 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate all for less than $200. That's some good specs including AMD FreeSync among other features. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rF89S_0fyQGcRo00

Sceptre 32-inch 1440p monitor $280 $229.98 at Amazon

A super inexpensive option that includes 1440p pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Hard to beat those specs for the price. Plus it uses an IPS panel. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rWzB_0fyQGcRo00

Gigabyte G27Q 27-inch monitor $300 $249.99 at Newegg

This screen includes a 1440p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time on an IPS panel. You get VESA Display HDR400, AMD FreeSync Premium, and a USB hub among other features. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDKaV_0fyQGcRo00

Acer Nitro XV272U 27-inch monitor $300 $262.68 at Amazon

The IPS panel has a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a refresh rate that can be overclocked up to 170Hz, and a response time up to 0.5ms. Includes AMD FreeSync tech as well. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26z9Jq_0fyQGcRo00

Asus TUF Gaming 27-inch 1440p monitor $310 $269 at Amazon

A great option if you're really looking to save but want something good for gaming. This display includes 1440p pixel resolution, a 1ms response time, and a well above average 165Hz refresh rate. It has AMD FreeSync, 400 nits of brightness, and even built-in speakers if you need them. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfU38_0fyQGcRo00

Dell G2422HS 24-inch gaming monitor $370 $274.99 at Dell

Can't go wrong with an IPS panel for color accuracy. Plus you get 1080p pixel resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which is well above average and great for gaming. With a 1ms response time and 350 nits of brightness, the image quality is good, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvIhB_0fyQGcRo00

Acer 31.5-inch curved monitor $340 $289.99 at Amazon

You get an 1800R curve that helps with immersion, and the 31.5-inch display really -gives you a ton of real estate to work with. The specs include a 1440p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WjV6_0fyQGcRo00

Dell C1422H 14-inch portable monitor $400 $299.99 at Dell

If you're not looking for a primary monitor but rather a monitor to expand limited real estate, like with a laptop or smartphone, then this is a good pickup. Add another 14 inches of screen to whatever device you're using and connect easily thanks to the two USB-C ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 with HDCP tech. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWPyf_0fyQGcRo00

Asus TUF Gaming 32-inch monitor $370 $345.38 at Amazon

The VG32VQ 32-inch display comes with 1440p pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It has built-in speakers, adaptive sync support with AMD FreeSync Premium, and VESA mounting. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DOT4_0fyQGcRo00

HP 32-inch 165Hz monitor $320 $304.99 at Amazon

Fantastic features for the price. You get 1440p resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and adaptive sync that should work with both AMD and Nvidia cards. Plus the 32 inches is a lot of space to work with. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31A3pj_0fyQGcRo00

Dell S2721QS 27-inch 4K monitor $540 $319.99 at Dell

Not a bad way to go if you're looking for 4K resolutions at less than $4k prices. This is a great monitor for watching media, streaming shows, and things like that. The 60Hz refresh rate and slow response time probably aren't great for gaming, but the IPS panel with its color accuracy and viewing angles make up for that. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYLs0_0fyQGcRo00

Gigabyte M27Q-P 27-inch monitor $400 $323.99 at Amazon

One of the best discounts here as this monitor has never gone this low before, and it was selling for $400 as early as mid July. The specs include a 1440p pixel resolution, a wonderful 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time all on an IPS panel. It even has a USB-C port, making this a great monitor for a laptop or tablet. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dj9GS_0fyQGcRo00

HP 34-inch 165Hz monitor $460 $324.99 at Best Buy

This is a beautiful display with a ton of great features including a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and even adaptive sync via AMD FreeSync. You get 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution and a 1ms response time on an IPS panel as well. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jq6zu_0fyQGcRo00

Alienware AW2720HF 27-inch monitor $560 $329.99 at Dell

Alienware monitors are designed for gaming, and with the 240Hz refresh rate on this display all your games with look super smooth. It also has a 1080p resolution and 1ms response time. Other features include a USB 3.0 hub and support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWhYD_0fyQGcRo00

LG UltraGear 27GL850-B 27-inch monitor $380 $346.99 at Amazon

This screen includes a 16:9 aspect ratio with a 1440p pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. Has an IPS panel and AMD FreeSync tech, although it is Nvidia G-Sync compatible as well. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAeUJ_0fyQGcRo00

Gigabyte M32Q 32-inch gaming monitor $500 $399.99 at Newegg

Use code GBTCP27. Get a 32-inch screen with 1440p pixel resolution, a refresh rate that can reach 170Hz overclocked, and a 1ms response time all on an IPS panel with AMD FreeSync Premium. It also includes a USB hub with three USB-A 3.0 ports and a USB-C port. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUB0P_0fyQGcRo00

Gigabyte 34-inch gaming monitor $500 $449.99 at Amazon

This is a fantastic price for a relatively brand new monitor. We have never seen it go on sale from its regular $500 price at all, so today gives you some big value here. The specs include 1440p resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and even a USB-C port for connecting to your other devices. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYzvb_0fyQGcRo00

Dell 34-inch curved gaming monitor $680 $459.99 at Dell

Curves are great for immersion, and they look good when placed side-by-side. Plus this monitor has 3440 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It's all around great for gaming and even has a four-port USB hub in addition to HDMI and DisplayPort connectors. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sthm_0fyQGcRo00

Aorus 43-inch 144Hz G-Sync USB-C monitor $900 $679.49 at Amazon

The lowest price ever on this monitor. The Aorus includes a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It has FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility along with a USB-C port and regular USB hub. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xVf5_0fyQGcRo00

Dell G3223Q 4K 32-inch monitor $1,100 $824.99 at Dell

At this price point you're getting well-rounded monitors that are great for just about everything. With the 4K resolution, everything from the games you play to the movies you binge will look sharp. Plus it has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The display also includes a Fast IPS panel, 400 nits of brightness, and a USB hub. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dg3d3_0fyQGcRo00

LG UltraGear 38-inch curved monitor refurbished $1,350 $999.99 at Amazon

You can also get this brand new for just $100 more through Costco. This is a fantastic monitor well worth its price thanks to the Nano IPS display, a 3840 x 1600 pixel resolution, a 160Hz refresh rate when overclocked, and a 1ms response time. It has G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility as well as a USB hub in the back. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYGjn_0fyQGcRo00

LG 38-inch curved monitor $1,600 $1,196.99 at Amazon

A huge UltraWide monitor with 3840 x 1600 pixel resolution on a Nano IPS display. It includes Thunderbolt 3 ports and is compatible with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. Also has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069Ys9_0fyQGcRo00

Alienware AW3821DW 38-inch curved gaming monitor $1,950 $1,459.99 at Dell

One of Dell's best monitors. The display includes a 3840 x 1600 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. It also has a curve for better immersion, and the 38 inches to work with means this can be your primary screen. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vgn4N_0fyQGcRo00

Odyssey Ark 4K gaming monitor $3,500 $3,399.99 at Samsung

While not quite released yet, you can actually save $100 on this amazing monitor by pre-ordering it through the Samsung website. It's an insane monitor with a 1000R curve, mini-LED tech, and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. View Deal

The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in August

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts

Lenovo’s Legion lineup is making a name for itself in the gaming industry, and it helps that you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals involving the brand’s products. They’re still not cheap, but you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase, which you can spend on video games or other accessories that you may need.
COMPUTERS
LiveScience

Student laptop deals 2022: Save big with these back to school specials

Snag one of these fantastic student laptop deals and head back to school in style. Laptop manufacturers tend to cling to a fairly established schedule, which means every summer we get a batch of new models and refreshes alongside some of the best student laptop deals of the year. Rivaled only by the holidays, the late summer is rife with great student laptop deals as back to school season means a run on shiny new hardware and other classroom essentials.
EDUCATION
IGN

Deal Alert: Save up to $700 Off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Smartphone (Now $199.99)

Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB smartphone for $299.99 as low as $199.99 when you activate it right when you buy it, either on the Verizon or AT&T network. Fortunately for you, you do not need to sign up for more than one month of service. For example, you can set up a new postpaid Verizon or AT&T account and then cancel after just one month. Since this is an instant discount, not a discount over time with bill credits that you typically see on these kinds of promotions, you will get to immediately save on the phone without worrying about losing the discount because of any fine print.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Daily deals August 23: $299 iPad, $336 off 49-inch Samsung Curved 120Hz Monitor, $700 off EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tuesday's bestdeals include an Anker 737 Power Bank for $120, a Segway Go Kart Pro for $300 off, a Fender Concert Acoustic Guitar for $139, and much more.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Back-to-school deal: The HP Envy laptop is only $500 this week

In the final weeks of summer, the back to school deals are plentiful and that includes laptop deals. Right now, some of the best ones are HP Envy deals which are happening at Best Buy. You can score the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop today for only $500, saving you a total of $300 off the original price of $800. It’s hard to pass up an opportunity to bring home this fan favorite 2-in-1 at this super low price, so click the link below to add one to your cart and keep reading to find out why this is one of the HP laptop deals worth sharing.
EDUCATION
Cult of Mac

Easily add external SSD to Mac with new Satechi drive enclosure

The Satechi USB-C Aluminum Tool-Free Enclosure allows M.2 PCIe NVMe and SATA solid state drives to be easily added to a Mac. Place the SSD in the rugged enclosure and it’s ready to plug into a laptop or desktop’s USB-C port. The accessory launched Tuesday and is available...
COMPUTERS
ETOnline.com

Samsung's Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor Is Now Available for Preorder: Get $200 in Samsung Credit

Samsung just announced that you can now preorder the new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor. One of the most anticipated products from CES, Samsung says the Odyssey Ark is the world's first 55-inch 4K curved display. With a curved Quantum Mini LED display that rotates, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, Samsung is taking gaming experiences to a whole new level.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is over $1,100 off (seriously!)

Are you on the hunt for laptop deals for work-from-home purposes, or are you looking for student laptop deals to help your child tackle the new school year? Either way, you need a reliable machine that will be able to keep up with the daily workload. You can’t go wrong with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, which is currently part of an amazing deal from Lenovo that slashes $1,156 off the laptop’s sticker price of $2,889, bringing it down to $1,733. You have to hurry if you want to avail this offer though, as we’re not sure how long it will last.
COMPUTERS
